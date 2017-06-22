Questions about Eddie Lacy and the battle for running back spots in the latest Seahawks mailbag.

Time for another set of Seahawks questions and answers via Twitter.

Q: @Discipleof117 asks: Will Seattle return to power running with Eddie Lacy or continue its balanced approach?

A: Actually, maybe — and ideally — both. What I think the Seahawks would like to do is return to being able to run more consistently — power and otherwise — and in the process become more of what they considered to be as balanced.

Seattle’s biggest issue offensively last season was that it became as unbalanced as it had been in a while, throwing 567 passes while running just 403 times, which is simply not what the Seahawks do when they are at their best.

That was the most passes the Seahawks had thrown in the Pete Carroll era and the fewest rushing attempts since 2010, his first year as coach.

Showing the way the game has changed, the fact that Seattle threw it 59.3 percent of the time ranked the Seahawks just 17th in the NFL last season in pass-run ratio.

But that was Seattle’s highest pass-to-run ratio since 2010, when the Seahawks threw it 61.20 percent of the time.

Starting in 2011 when Marshawn Lynch played his first full season with the Seahawks, Seattle never threw it more than 55 percent of the time, and in 2013 when the team won the Super Bowl, the Seahawks threw it just 47.29 percent of the time, the lowest percentage in the NFL. Seattle actually had thrown it just 45.76 percent of the time in 2012, also the lowest in the NFL, a year spent breaking Russell Wilson into things.

Those numbers began to creep up just a bit in 2014 (48.56, second-lowest in NFL) and then much more so in 2015 when Lynch played just seven games in his final season with the team (53.29, fourth-lowest. All numbers courtesy of teamrankings.com).

That the Seahawks are better equipped to throw it now than they were in 2012 or 13 means I doubt their pass-run ratio would ever dip to those levels again. But somewhere between the 2015 and 2014 percentages would seem ideal.

But Seattle simply had trouble running as effectively last season as in past years due to a variety of factors such as injuries to Wilson and other running backs and the struggles of the offensive line — and I’d caution not to expect that simply adding Lacy will change everything. The line has to get better and Wilson has to stay healthy and get back to running the way he did from 2012-15.

Circumstance also played a role in Seattle throwing it more last season as the Seahawks fell behind more consistently and by bigger margins last year than they had in the 2012-15 era and had to throw more to get back into games.

Consider that in the six games Seattle lost or tied it threw it 62.5 percent of the time (225 passes to 135 runs) while throwing it 56 percent of the time in its 10 wins (342 passes, 268 runs).

The 56 percent number is still obviously higher than usual and shows that there were times last year when Seattle was more effective throwing than running and went that route to get the W — the victory over Buffalo comes to mind.

But Seattle’s M.O. so often under Carroll has also been to do what it takes early and then go to the running game to put games away late.

In other words, a lot goes into determining how the run-pass distribution works out.

But no question, the 2017 season figures to go better for Seattle than 2016 did if that number comes down 5-6 percentage points or so.

Q: @ETalldayBaby asks: Will Tre Madden get a fair shake at the FB competition and is his competition Kyle Coleman related to former Derrick Coleman (irony?)

A: To answer the second question first, Kyle Coleman is not related to Derrick Coleman, who actually was recently signed by Atlanta where former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is now the head coach. But it does figure to confuse some people to see a fullback named Coleman wearing No. 40 running around out there again.

As for Madden, I have no idea why he would not get a fair shot. I think the Seahawks have shown they are pretty amenable to giving off-the-radar guys long looks if they prove deserving of it.

Seattle also has already tried to increase Madden’s options by also having him play some fullback last season something I would imagine it is again toying with this year.

But the Seahawks are more stacked with healthy running backs heading into training camp this year and won’t be easy for the guys at the bottom of the depth chart to break though.

But then Troymaine Pope went from not even on the team to being the breakout star of the preseason in the span of a few weeks last season, ultimately earning a spot on the roster late in the year. So you never know.