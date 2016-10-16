Seattle tight end Luke Willson may have suffered a significant injury during Sunday's win over Atlanta, but it's too early to tell.

While Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett appears to have escaped significant injury Sunday, that might not be the case for tight end Luke Willson.

Willson suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s 26-24 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, when Seahawks running back Christine Michael fell into his leg while rushing for a touchdown.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Willson will need an MRI and that it was too early to know if the injury is significant.

Willson’s and Bennett’s injuries appeared to be the only injuries Seattle suffered in the game. Bennett was irate about the “scary, bitch-ass” cut block from Atlanta right tackle Jake Matthews in the third quarter.

Safety Kam Chancellor sat out with a groin injury suffered in practice on Thursday, but Carroll said he should be back for next Sunday’s game at Arizona. Defensive end Frank Clark also sat out after suffering a hamstring injury in practice on Monday. But he also should be able to return for Arizona.