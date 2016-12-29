Saturday's loss to the Cardinals dropped the Seahawks in many of the national media's NFL power rankings, including one that called the Seahawks "a flawed team ... with no obvious fixes."

Last Saturday’s 34-31 loss to the Cardinals at CenturyLink Field left the Seahawks vulnerable in terms of playoff position and overall health.

Yes, there is still hope Seattle (9-5-1) can pick up a first-round bye on Sunday with a victory over San Francisco (2-13) and a little help. FiveThirtyEight.com gives the Seahawks a 20 percent chance of securing that first-round bye.

But the inconsistency of late and the rash of injuries has the Seahawks looking vulnerable in the eyes of the national media. Below is a sampling of where they rank in various NFL power rankings:

SI.COM (Chris Burke)

Seahawks rank: 11 (11 last week)

Seahawks comment: “The Seahawks are going to win the NFC West by at least two games, although this season, that amounts to Lance Armstrong lapping the contestants of a kindergarten Big Wheel race. This is a flawed team, though, with no obvious fixes. Their playoff run will continue for as long as Russell Wilson can carry them on his shoulders.”

49ers rank: 28 (31)

49ers comment: “Chip Kelly is now 2–0 against the Rams this season and 3–0 against them for his career, including a 2014 victory back with Philadelphia. What’s that? Oh, you want to know how he’s doing against everyone else? Sure. Well, against non-Los Angeles teams this season, the 49ers [/screen abruptly fades to black].”

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, Atlanta; 4, Kansas City; 5, Pittsburgh.

PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS

Seahawks rank: 7 (offense 24, defense 6).

49ers rank: 32 (31, 32).

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, Atlanta; 4, Kansas City; 5, Green Bay.

MMQB’S FINE 15 (Jenny Vrentas)

Seahawks rank: 6 (5).

Seahawks comment: “They’re the most experienced team in the NFC playoff picture, which counts for something. But the offensive line continues to be a huge liability, and there are only so many ways to scheme around that.”

49ers rank: Not ranked.

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, Kansas City; 4, Pittsburgh; 5, Atlanta.

ESPN.COM

Seahawks rank: 6 (3).

Seahawks comment: “The Seahawks are vulnerable. They are 2-3 in their past five games, with 12 giveaways to only five takeaways in that stretch. They close their regular season at San Francisco.”

49ers rank: 30 (31).

49ers comment: “The 49ers are 2-0 against the Rams this season and 0-13 against everyone else. Are 49ers fans going to remember QB Colin Kaepernick‘s two-point conversion play as a great moment in a down season, or as a play that cost the team the top pick in the 2017 draft?”

Top 5: 1, Dallas; 2, New England; 3, Kansas City; 4, Oakland; 5, Pittsburgh.

YAHOO SPORTS (Frank Schwab)

Seahawks rank: 7 (4).

Seahawks comment: “Thomas Rawls’ importance is crystal clear now. He had 8 yards on eight carries Sunday, leaving early with a shoulder injury. It didn’t matter that Russell Wilson had 350 yards and four touchdowns, or that Doug Baldwin had 171 yards. Seattle isn’t going anywhere without a running game, and it has no running game if Rawls is hurt or ineffective.”

49ers rank: 31 (31).

49ers comment: “The 2016 49ers: 2-0 vs. the Rams, 0-13 against everyone else.”

Top 5: 1, Dallas; 2, New England; 3, Kansas City; 4, Atlanta; 5, Pittsburgh.

USA TODAY

Seahawks rank: 7 (4).

Seahawks comment: “Bye likely gone. They’ve allowed 34-plus points twice in last three weeks. Russell Wilson is under siege. Tyler Lockett is done. Are they done?”

49ers rank: 31 (31).

49ers comment: “Here’s one of the season’s stranger statistics — San Francisco has as many divisional victories (2) as the NFC West champion Seahawks.”

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, Atlanta; 4, Pittsburgh; 5, Kansas City.

NFL.COM (Elliot Harrison)

Seahawks rank: 8 (4).

Seahawks comment: “Some concern growing around this team. No, a Cardinals win in Seattle shouldn’t shock anyone. Arizona won there last year, too, as well as in 2013 — the same season the Seahawks smothered the Broncos in the Super Bowl. Of larger concern is the play of the offensive line and the absence of Earl Thomas. The former is indicative of a problem every team has — i.e., sacrificing an area of the football team to pay for areas of strength. Look no further than Bruce Arians’ Cards, who have had much issue with their long snapper and kicking game this season. But Thomas? His absence was felt in this loss, a game in which Carson Palmer averaged almost 11 yards per attempt. Ditto a few weeks ago in Lambeau. Plainly stated, Seattle is a different football team when its safeties, either one of them, aren’t right. What other team can you say that about?”

49ers rank: 30 (31).

49ers comment: “After weeks upon weeks with San Francisco mired in the 31-hole, we are finally able to put a cute little green up arrow atop this paragraph you are reading. Merry Christmas, everybody. Kudos, as well, to Colin Kaepernick, who carried out a sales job worthy of “Glengarry Glen Ross” on that run-pass option play for the winning two points. Always be closing. Which, the 49ers hope to do against the visiting Seahawks this Sunday. Let’s not get carried away.”

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, Pittsburgh; 4, Kansas City; 5, Atlanta.

CBS SPORTS (Pete Prisco)

Seahawks rank: 7 (4).

Seahawks comment: “They looked bad losing to the Cardinals. What happened to the defense?”

49ers rank: 31 (31).

49ers comment: “They showed some fight in beating the Rams. But it hurt their draft position.”

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, Atlanta; 4, Pittsburgh; 5, Kansas City.

FOX SPORTS (Cameron DaSilva)

Seahawks rank: 8 (7).

Seahawks comment: “Another bad loss to a bad team for a Seahawks team that’s now without their big-play threat Tyler Lockett. … They’re certainly trending in the wrong direction, led by their myriad of injuries.”

49ers rank: 30 (31).

49ers comment: “The 49ers may not be any good, but at least they can beat the Rams. Their two wins this season have come against Los Angeles, which is telling of just how bad the Rams really are.”

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, Atlanta; 4, Pittsburgh; 5, Kansas City.

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Seahawks rank: 10 (6).

Seahawks comment: “When the losses over the last five games outnumber the wins, it’s hard to call any defeat an aberration.”

49ers rank: 30 (31).

49ers comment: “Counting the days since Jim Harbaugh was the coach.”

Top 5: 1, New England; 2, Dallas; 3, Kansas City; 4, Pittsburgh; 5, New York Giants.

BLEACHER REPORT

Seahawks rank: 8.

Seahawks comment: None.

49ers rank: 30.

49ers comment: None.

Top 5: 1, Dallas; 2, New England; 3, Kansas City; 4, Pittsburgh; 5, Atlanta.