The Seahawks may have to play without strong safety Kam Chancellor for a second straight game Sunday at Arizona as he as listed as doubtful for the contest after being unable to practice all week due to a groin injury.

“He had trouble both yesterday and today,” coach Pete Carroll said after Friday’s practice of Chancellor. “We don’t have to rule him out, we’ll go to game time, but he’s not able to do much.”

Carroll, though, said the team had hoped Chancellor would be further along in his recovery.

“I was hoping because it just happened in the middle of last week,” Carroll said. “So it just wasn’t enough time to get enough distance from it.”

If Chancellor can’t play then Kelcie McCray will get his second start at strong safety. McCray played every snap of last Sunday’s 26-24 win over Atlanta.

Tight end Jimmy Graham, who did not practice on Thursday, was a full participant on Friday and Carroll said he is fine. “He had a great day (Friday) so he’s ready to go,” Carroll said. Carroll said Graham had just been rested during the week to assure he’d be ready for Sunday.

The Seahawks also ruled four players as out, including two the team entered the week hoping would play — linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.

Pierre-Louis suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s win over the Falcons and Carroll said it “didn’t respond” during the week. Carroll was vague on who will replace Pierre-Louis at strongside linebacker, but one option is Cassius Marsh, who played there during training camp. Another is Jordan Tripp, who was recently signed to the active roster. The Seahawks may also simply be in the nickel defense a lot Sunday, a scheme that takes the strongside linebacker off the field.

Jefferson suffered a knee injury in practice Thursday and will have tests to determine the severity. Jefferson had been out with a broken thumb and the team thought he would return from that injury this week. Seattle, though, will have some added depth on the line this week with Frank Clark back after missing the Atlanta game with a hamstring injury and also having signed tackle Sealver Siliga on Tuesday.

Two other players also ruled out were also listed as out — running back Thomas Rawls (fibula) and tight end Luke Willson (knee). Willson had arthroscopic surgery on his knee on Tuesday but was at practice on Friday walking around the sidelines and Carroll said again that he anticipates Willson doing “a crazy, miraculous turnaround I would think. He’s just an amazing healer and he’s got an extraordinary attitude about it and if you talk to him, he wishes he could play this week. We’re not going to do that, but he’s on the road to recovery and it won’t take him long.”

Carroll also said the hope is that running back C.J. Prosise will play this week after suffering a broken bone in his wrist in the season opener against Miami. Carroll, though, seemed to hedge just a bit on what Prosise’s gameday role will be.

“C.J. had a really good week, he’s ready to play football,” Carroll said. “We’ll see what we do with that. It’s really exciting to have him, at least he’s part of the decision making if he can dress on game day. We’ll see what happens.”

Prosise has been a regular participant in practice for a few weeks but has not been active on gamedays due to needing to wear a cast to protect his wrist. But with the wrist having healed better, Prosise has been able to wear a smaller device that allows him to play.

“He’ll still wear something, some type of protection, but he’s okay,” Carroll said. “He practiced very well with it and there’s no problem.”

Defensive lineman Michael Bennett was listed as a limited participant in practice Friday due to knee soreness after taking a chop block from Atlanta’s Jake Matthews last week. But Bennett and Carroll have each said Bennett will play.