The Seahawks have officially listed running back C.J. Prosise as questionable to play in a divisional playoff game against Atlanta on Saturday.

He is the only Seahawks player with a designation on the report, which is mandatory each Friday before games, as everyone else on the 53-man roster is considered ready to play.

Prosise is trying to return from a broken shoulder blade suffered Nov. 20 against the Eagles. Officially, the “questionable” designation is described as a team being “uncertain whether the player will play” and generally considered as 50-50 odds

Prosise was listed as a full participant in Thursday’s practice as well as Friday, which was a walk-through, and coach Pete Carroll didn’t rule out that he could play against the Falcons when he talked to reporters following Thursday’s practice.

“He made it through practice all this week and we’ll just take it day-to-day and take it to the stadium and see how it goes,” Carroll said.

On Thursday, Carroll said defensive tackle Tony McDaniel was cleared to play after sitting out the wildcard win over Detroit with a concussion and also said safety Jeron Johnson, listed as limited earlier in the week with a knee injury, was fine.

Carroll said earlier in the week the team would need to see that Prosise could “let it rip” in practice without being hesitant.

Thursday, he sounded optimistic about what he had seen from Prosise in practice.

“He’s gaining his confidence and kind of getting going again,” Carroll said. “It’s been a while — seven weeks or something like that. So he took a lot of turns yesterday and again today so he’s getting back.”

Still, Carroll reiterated no final decision would be made until gametime. ESPN had reported Thursday that the team considers Prosise doubtful but the listing as questionable appears to show the team is holding out hope he’ll be able to go.

“Not sure how we are going to do that but we’ll check him after the whole week’s work on Friday and see how it goes,” Carroll said, adding that what they need to see out of Prosise to know he can play is “when he has all the strength and he can do everything. He did practice all week, that’s a really good sign. So we’ll see what happens.”

The team has kept Prosise on the 53-man roster since he was injured in the hopes that he could return for the playoffs and add some playmaking out of the backfield — he has the team’s longest run this season by a tailback, a 72-yarder against the Eagles, and also caught 17 passes for 208 yards in eight regular season games.