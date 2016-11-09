Seahawks linebacker Cassius Marsh has been playing the trading card game Magic: The Gathering since he was 11 and offered free tickets to whoever returns his cards.

RENTON — Seahawks defensive end Cassius Marsh put out a plea on Twitter to get back one of his most prized possessions: his Magic” The Gathering cards.

Marsh’s girlfriend went to a nightclub in downtown Seattle on Tuesday night. Marsh’s car window was smashed and he had two backpacks stolen from the backseat. One contained his team-issued iPad. The other contained cases of Magic: The Gathering cards.

Marsh estimated the value of the cards at around $20-25,000. If you aren’t familiar with Magic: The Gathering, it’s a very popular fantasy trading card game. Marsh has been playing it for years and started heavily collecting the cards once he became a pro.

“I’m a nerd, for sure,” Marsh said. “I’ve been playing since I was 11. How people like gaming, I like cards.

“It’s not even the money. I really enjoy playing the game. To me, that’s what I do to get my mind off things sometimes. You know how people zone out sometimes? That’s how I zone out. It’s hurtful because those are one things I really care about.”

Marsh offered two tickets to the Seahawks’ next home game to whoever returns his cards.

“Anyone who returns the cards, I’ll give two tickets to the next home game,” he said. “I won’t press any charges. I don’t care. I just want my cards back.”