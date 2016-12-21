Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner leads the NFL with 145 tackles this season, but he's also nearing in on the Seahawks' single-season tackling record.

RENTON — Linebacker Bobby Wagner could break one of the Seahawks’ oldest records this Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals. Wagner needs only nine tackles to break the Seahawks’ record for most tackles in a season, but he claims he hasn’t thought much about that possibility.

“Not necessarily because I feel like I should get it,” Wagner said. “So if I stay focused on how I’ve been all season then I feel like I should get it. But I think it would be dope. Just trying to cement yourself in history. Whenever you go somewhere, you want to leave a mark.”

Wagner leads the NFL with 145 tackles. The Seahawks’ record for most tackles in a season is 153 by Terry Beeson in 1978.

Wagner has always been a productive tackler, but his fellow linebackers point to a couple of areas where he has improved the last few seasons.

Wagner has played with K.J. Wright since Wagner’s rookie season in 2012. Wright said Wagner’s biggest improvement is his ability to recognize routes. That’s allowed Wagner to react quicker, which allows him to be in better position, which allows him to make more tackles.

Wright: “I’m telling you, his route recognition has really improved. He’s understanding things so much better. He’ll actually be quizzing me sometimes during walkthrough, like, ‘What do you see coming right here?’ And I’ll call something out and be wrong, and he’ll correct me.”

Wagner: “That’s something I focused on in the offseason. I feel like I was always good at the run. I was always good at blitzing; I just didn’t have the opportunity. But one of the things I wanted to improve on was route recognition.”

Brock Coyle has played with Wagner since 2014. He thinks Wagner’s biggest improvement has been his tackling. Now, when Wagner makes a tackle, players go backward, a sign that he’s become a surer and more powerful.

Coyle: “The thing he does so well that you don’t’ see around the league is just his hand use and how good he is at using his hands attacking blockers and getting off blocks. That right there is a huge reason why he’s so productive because he’s so hard to block.”

Wagner was named to his third straight Pro Bowl this week, and he has been named first-team or second-team All Pro each of the last two seasons and should be again this year.