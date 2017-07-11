Original members of the Legion of Boom were in attendance for Kam Chancellor's wedding over the weekend, and they were looking quite dapper.

Kam Chancellor is a married man. The Seahawks’ safety tied the knot with his fiancee Tiffany over the weekend.

But Chancellor’s marriage wasn’t the only union over the weekend. Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner were in attendance, and joined Chancellor for a reunion of the original Legion of Boom.

Chancellor chronicled the weekend and the dapper-looking Hawks on his Instagram account. Take a look below.

#LOB #Originators

#LOB #Originators A post shared by Kameron Chancellor (@bambamkam) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT Here’s the happy couple together prior to their marriage.

Gotta be Royalty in the Bloodline… #MyQueen #MyFavCakeIsRedVelvetBTw A post shared by Kameron Chancellor (@bambamkam) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:11pm PST

Chancellor and Tiffany got engaged in November.

It’s Official @tiffanyluce @mccoysdiamonds A post shared by Kameron Chancellor (@bambamkam) on Nov 7, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

She Said Yes!!! Ya don’t know how happy I am for my brother @bambamkam & new sister @tiffanyluce I love ya man Congrats…. Kam that was slick how you pulled that off bro you the illest… A post shared by Giavanni Ruffin (@giavanniruffin) on Nov 7, 2016 at 11:47pm PST

And just for fun, here’s a video of Chancellor’s new wife blocking him last year on the basketball court.