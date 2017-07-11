Original members of the Legion of Boom were in attendance for Kam Chancellor's wedding over the weekend, and they were looking quite dapper.

Kam Chancellor is a married man. The Seahawks’ safety tied the knot with his fiancee Tiffany over the weekend.

But Chancellor’s marriage wasn’t the only union over the weekend. Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner were in attendance, and joined Chancellor for a reunion of the original Legion of Boom.

Chancellor chronicled the weekend and the dapper-looking Hawks on his Instagram account. Take a look below.

“THE CHANCELLOR’s” ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️

#LOB #Originators

Here’s the happy couple together prior to their marriage.

Gotta be Royalty in the Bloodline… #MyQueen #MyFavCakeIsRedVelvetBTw

Chancellor and Tiffany got engaged in November.

It’s Official @tiffanyluce @mccoysdiamonds

And just for fun, here’s a video of Chancellor’s new wife blocking him last year on the basketball court.

The price you pay for having a competitive girlfriend @tiffanyluce #FormXForce @formxforce #ItsWar #Nobody’sSafe

