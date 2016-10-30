Relatively quiet on the field during Seattle’s 25-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham preferred silence afterward.

Graham was an obvious subject of interest for waiting media as the game marked his first in the stadium where he played from 2010-14 since his trade to Seattle in March 2015.

But as he left the locker room with reporters and cameramen waiting outside, Graham kept walking, heading down an alley and then onto the field. As reporters lobbed questions, Graham kept walking, saying not a word, eventually traveling the entire field and then heading onto a waiting bus.

After catching 23 passes for 355 yards in the past four games, Graham was held to three catches for 34 yards on five targets by the Saints.

He was on the field for the final play, aligned in the slot to the left. But Russell Wilson threw instead to Jermaine Kearse in single coverage on the right, a pass that was just incomplete as Kearse couldn’t stay inbounds.

Whether Graham was mad about his use or the final play or just the defeat — or simply didn’t want to talk — was unclear. Graham also avoided the media during the week.

Wilson, one of Graham’s closest friends — Graham was the lone current Seahawk in Wilson’s wedding party — said Graham was simply frustrated that Seattle didn’t win.

“He’s a winner,” Wilson said. “He wants to win and obviously we didn’t win.”

It had been reported before the game that Graham had shut off all communication with Saints players who were his teammates during the week.

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees said afterward he did not talk to Graham after the game but added “listen, I love Jimmy so I’m sure we’ll text this week. All good.”