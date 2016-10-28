While the return of Graham to the stadium he called home from 2010-14 as he became one of the most productive tight ends in recent NFL history looms large, there is no shortage of other points of interest in Sunday’s 10 a.m. Pacific time kickoff.

Before the NFL season began delivering all of its inevitable ebbs and flows, the most obvious story line to Sunday’s Seattle-New Orleans game was a verdict on the Jimmy Graham-Max Unger trade.

But while the return of Graham to the stadium he called home from 2010-14 as he became one of the most productive tight ends in recent NFL history still looms large, there is no shortage of other points of interest in Sunday’s 10 a.m. Pacific time kickoff.

Chief among them, can the Seattle offense score a touchdown? And can the defense overcome any hangover from the 95 snaps (including five nullified by penalty) it had to play last Sunday at Arizona — largely because the offense couldn’t move — to contain a Drew Brees-led New Orleans passing attack that leads the NFL?

Injury report Out for Seahawks: RB Thomas Rawls, TE Luke Willson, DE Michael Bennett, SS Kam Chancellor, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, CB DeAndre Elliott Questionable for Seahawks: T Bradley Sowell, WR Tyler Lockett Out for Saints: LB Stephone Anthony, WR Jake Lampman, CB Sterling Moore, CB Delvin Breaux Questionable for Saints: LB Dannell Ellerbe, G Senio Kelemete, RB Daniel Lasco, T Andrus Peat, T Terron Armstead

Seattle middle linebacker Bobby Wagner professed his usual confidence this week about the Seahawks’ ability to counter a Saints offense that averages 339.3 yards passing.

“They’ve been very successful kind of spreading everything around,’’ Wagner said. “But they haven’t played us yet.”

The game pits some intriguing contrasts on both sides — the best defense in the NFL in terms of points allowed (Seattle’s at 14) against the third-highest scoring offense (New Orleans at 29.3) and the worst defense in the NFL (New Orleans is allowing 32.5 points per game) against a Seattle offense ranked 28th in scoring (18.5).

Something figures to give, with one of the four units inevitably outplaying its ranking.

Graham undoubtedly hopes he can use his 6-foot-7 frame to lift the Seahawks offense after last Sunday’s debacle, when Seattle had just five first downs and 130 yards at the end of regulation, having never moved past midfield on its own until overtime.

What Graham thinks, though, remained a secret this week as he did not speak to the media.

Any questions for Graham, though, would have been less pointed than a year ago at this time, when his first season with the Seahawks was largely characterized as a disappointment, capped by a knee injury that sidelined him for good in the 11th week.

Graham was acquired in a shocking blockbuster deal in March 2015, when the Seahawks sent their first-round pick and center Max Unger to New Orleans, also acquiring a fourth-round selection.

Seattle used the fourth as one of four picks it dealt to Washington to move up to draft receiver Tyler Lockett.

New Orleans used its pick on linebacker Stephone Anthony, who after starting as a rookie has been relegated to reserve duty this year (a New Orleans columnist this week characterized Anthony as having suffered “a steep freefall’’ that has been “nothing short of stunning.’’)

While Unger had become one of the best centers in Seahawks history after being taken in the second round out of Oregon in 2009, he struggled with injuries his last two years with the team, missing 13 of a possible 32 regular season games.

The injuries, his advancing age and big salary ($4.5 million cap numbers with two years left) contributed to Seattle’s decision to view it as worth the risk to trade him for Graham, whom the Seahawks viewed as a game-breaker and playmaker unique at his position.

Maybe to be expected given how these things often go, Unger has been healthy in New Orleans, starting all 22 games since the trade.

Graham and the Seahawks needed more time to adjust to each other a year ago than was hoped and he finished the season on pace for the lowest numbers of his career other than his rookie season before being injured (finishing with 48 catches, 605 yards, two touchdowns).

After two games to show he was past the injury of last season, Graham has played in Seattle this year largely as he did in New Orleans, with 23 catches for 355 yards the last four weeks, which is a season pace of 92 catches and 1,420 yards (his career highs are 95 receptions and 1,310 yards).

“Jimmy’s been on a real ascent here for a month or so since he really got his legs back under him,’’ Seattle coach Pete Carroll said this week. “. … It’s been pretty apparent, the chemistry between he and (quarterback) Russell (Wilson) has really turned on and we love the fact that it feels like that.’’

Carroll this week also praised Graham’s ability and willingness to block, saying, “He continues to improve and get better. It makes him a complete player.’’

He’ll get to show all of that off to some old friends Sunday, hoping to bring a win back to his new home.