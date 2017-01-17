Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Jimmy Graham have been added to the NFC Pro Bowl team, bringing to six the number of Seahawks currently scheduled to play in the game.

Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham and linebacker K.J. Wright have been added to the NFC Pro Bowl team, it was announced Tuesday.

Each was added as replacements for injured players — Wright steps in for Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan and Graham will fill in for Washington tight end Jordan Reed.

Defensive ends Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett, cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker Bobby Wagner were earlier named to the team.

It will be the first appearance for Wright, a player whom may around the team thought should have made it last year and been invited on the first round of selections this season.

Wright set career highs this season with 126 tackles, four sacks and 12 tackles-for-a-loss.

This will be Graham’s fourth Pro Bowl appearance overall and first with the Seahawks after a season in which he had 65 receptions for 923 yards — each franchise records for a tight end — as well as six touchdowns.

The game will be played Jan. 29 in Orlando.

It is the sixth consecutive season Seattle has had at least five Pro Bowl players.

Seattle was also well-represented last year when QB Russell Wilson as the offensive MVP and Bennett the defensive MVP.

The format this year again features the NFC against the AFC after a few years of experimenting with a draft system.