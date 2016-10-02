Here are three things to watch in the Seahawks-Jets game Sunday.

WILL SEAHAWKS HAVE A MARSHALL PLAN?

The Jets will play Sunday without Eric Decker, who last year combined with Marshall to give New York one of the top 1-2 receiving punches in the NFL. Decker, who caught 10 touchdown passes last season, is out indefinitely with a torn rotator cuff. That leaves Marshall, in his 11th season, as the Jets’ most dangerous receiving threat (Quincy Enunwa leads the Jets with 17 receptions but is more of a possession receiver). And with Decker out of the picture, it’s worth wondering if the Seahawks might decide to have Richard Sherman trail Marshall, who at 6-4, 230 pounds is usually a mismatch for smaller cornerbacks. Marshall has been bothered by a knee injury of late and has just 12 receptions so far this season. But Bowles also talked this week of wanting to increase Marshall’s targets, something that may be even more urgent now with Decker out.

SOMETHING HAS TO GIVE

When it comes to giveaways, something will have to give Sunday. The Jets had eight turnovers last week and have seen opponents score 31 points off turnovers this year — the second-most in the NFL. Seattle, meanwhile, has scored just three points off one lone turnover this season — only two teams have scored fewer. Seattle got that turnover late in last week’s win over the 49ers after the issue had been long decided but the Seahawks know they will need to be more opportunistic to win games as easily in the future. One reason Seattle coaches and players think turnovers are down? Opposing QBs aren’t testing them much downfield, especially Sherman and safety Earl Thomas. Fitzpatrick’s seven interceptions thrown are the most in the NFL but after last week’s disaster he figures to be more careful than ever. Maybe the Seahawks can get a fumble — they have forced three but haven’t recovered any, one of just five teams not to do so.

DOUG, DARRELLE AND DESPERATE JETS

The game marks a rematch of Seattle receiver Doug Baldwin and New York cornerback Darrelle Revis, who memorably helped keep Baldwin in check during Super Bowl XLIX while with the New England Patriots. Baldwin had just one catch for three yards in that game while being usually defended by Revis, a touchdown after which he received a penalty for squatting in the end zone, which he later said was directed at Revis, and for which he later apologized. Now 31, though, some are wondering if Revis’ best days are in the past as he has been beaten uncharacteristically this season. Baldwin, meanwhile, has continued to emerge as one of the best receivers in the NFL coming off a career-high 164-yard game against the 49ers. How much Revis and Baldwin will face off, though, is difficult to tell with Baldwin working so much out of the slot this year, while Revis plays on the outside. New York reporters this week tried to goad Revis into reliving a former feud with Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman (who has said he no longer has any issues with Revis). Revis declined, saying his focus was on the game, calling it a must-win for the Jets “to regain the momentum back for the team.’’