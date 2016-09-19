Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Doug Baldwin feels okay about his knee and that Russell Wilson showed no ill affects with his sore ankle following Sunday's game against the Rams.

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin’s ailing knee appears to be OK, and quarterback Russell Wilson also made it through Sunday’s 9-3 loss against Los Angeles without any additional injury to his sprained ankle, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

Baldwin said Sunday he would have an MRI exam on a knee that grew sore during Sunday’s game. Though an ESPN report said the MRI was negative, Carroll said only, “I don’t know really good information for you, but he seems to feel OK.”

Carroll said of Wilson: “Russell came out well, he feels pretty good.”

He also said he thought Wilson managed his injured ankle well in the game against the Rams.

“He was able to carry out the plan,” Carroll said. “He ran a couple of times to get out of trouble and he got hit a couple of times, too, and he bounced back up. I thought he did great.”

In general, though, Carroll offered few specifics about injured players, saying the team would need to reassess where they are in a few days in their recovery.

Receiver Tyler Lockett also was scheduled to have his sprained knee examined Monday. Carroll included him among the players the team will need a few days to assess. Lockett returned from his injury in the second quarter to play on the final offensive series.

Running back Thomas Rawls was kicked in the leg in Sunday’s game in the second quarter and did not return. But Carroll indicated he could be back this week.

“He got hit in his upper leg on the side, and he was really bothered by that so we have to find out what that is,” Carroll said of Rawls, who had minus-seven yards on seven carries Sunday.

Carroll said he thought Rawls looked fine before his injury. He played just one preseason game after recovering from surgery to repair a dislocated ankle last Dec.13.

“We just need to get him out there, stay out there, get a feel for the game and start to feel the effect that he brings,” Carroll said. “I think that’s part of what we anticipated seeing his input, which in complement to Christine (Michael), who is doing a nice job, I think it’s going to be a nice 1-2 punch. We just need to get him back out there.”

Carroll said there was also a chance that rookie guard Germain Ifedi and tight end Nick Vannett could return this week. Both have high-ankle sprains.

“Vannett and Ifedi, we’d love to get those guys back,” Carroll said. “Not quite sure if they’re ready yet. They’re both really active in their rehab right now. They’re doing a lot of stuff. We need to see if they’re safe to go. We’ll find out.”

Ifedi was scheduled to do his first flat-ground running Monday. When he spoke to the media Carroll said he didn’t know if that had happened.

“But this is a week he is going to be on the ground and we’ll see how he does,” Carroll said.

Carroll also said the status of rookie running back C.J. Prosise remains uncertain. He missed the game because of a cracked bone in his hand suffered in the opener against Miami.

“He’s got a little thing, a finger problem, a cracked finger, we have to get that through the first week and see where he is coming out,” Carroll said. “He was not able to go then we will see what happens this week. It’s a guy we want to see get back out there, we are anxious to see him be part of our offense.”

Carroll also said rookie defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson was held to two snaps against the Rams because of an injured hand.

“He’s playing with a cast, so it’s a little bit hampering,” Carroll said.