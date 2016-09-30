QB Russell Wilson isn't even listed on Seattle's injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets, expected to start as usual despite suffering a sprained knee last Sunday against the 49ers.

The Seahawks listed five players as questionable for Sunday’s game in New York against the Jets. But none were QB Russell Wilson, who will play against the Jets after participating fully in practice all week.

Wilso suffered a sprained MCL last Sunday against the 49ers and will wear a brace in Sunday’s game against the Jets. But the team is leaving no doubt, to use the term Wilson did earlier this week, that he will start against the Jets, not even listing him on the injury report.

The five designated as questionable include tight end Jimmy Graham, who did not take part in practice on Thursday with knee and back injuries. Graham had been limited in practice on Wednesday with a knee injury, which was presumed to be a rest day after playing fully against the 49ers. It’s unclear the situation with his back.

The team gave the designation before Friday’s walk-through. Coach Pete Carroll will meet the media afterward and give a fuller explanation then, and the team will then also state whether Graham took part in the walk-through.

Also listed as questionable are RB C.J. Prosise (wrist), DL Jarran Reed (hip), TE Nick Vannett (ankle) and LB Mike Morgan (hip). Listed as out is RB Thomas Rawls (fibula) whom Carroll had said on Monday will be sidelined for “a few more weeks.”

Also not listed on the injury report and expected to play is OL Germain Ifedi, who has been sidelined the first three games of the season with a high ankle sprain. But Ifedi returned to practice this week and it is expected he will start at right guard. Ifedi was Seattle’s first pick in the 2016 draft at No. 31 overall.

Reed was also a full participant in practice on Wednesday and then showed up on the injury report Thursday. It’s unclear the specifics of his injury.