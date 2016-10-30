Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed that Michael Bennett will have arthroscopic knee surgery Monday and will be out 2-3 weeks.

Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett will have arthorscopic knee surgery on Monday, coach Pete Carroll said after Sunday’s 25-20 loss at New Orleans.

Bennett had been ruled out on Friday and missed his first game since coming back to the Seahawks in 2013 with a knee injury that apparently originated with a cut block suffered against Atlanta on Oct. 16.

Bennett played through the injury last week at Arizona but after reporting that it continued to feel sore an MRI revealed cartilage damage and the decision to have surgery.

Carroll said Bennett likely could have continued to play with the injury but that it made more sense to try to get him fully healthy for the long haul of the season.

“It should be a return,” Carroll said. “But we’ve got to get him fixed up. But we are thinking long-term and way down the road this is the best. He could have gone and gutted it out but that’s not the right thing to do so we will take care of him and get him back as soon as we can.”

There appeared to be only one new injury of significance in the game as defensive tackle Tony McDaniel left in the second half with a sprained ankle.

“He turned his ankle a little bit,” Carroll said. “Not serious but enough to keep him out of there.”

Center Justin Britt also suffered a stinger on the final drive that meant rookie Joey Hunt played a few snaps as the Seahawks drove for a potential game-tying touchdown. But Britt returned to play out the game.

Carroll also said that quarterback Russell Wilson appeared to make it through the game fine after being listed as limited on the injury report this week with pectoral and knee issues.

“I thought he looked very good,” Carroll said. “He didn’t take off and many many yards running (11 yards on three carries) but he looked good. … You couldn’t tell that he was hurt. That’s a really positive step.”