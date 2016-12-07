The Seahawks had a relatively slight injury list for Wednesday as they prepare for Sunday's game at Green Bay.

The Seahawks injury report for Wednesday didn’t reveal any real surprises.

Six players sat out, and one that had not been mentioned is linebacker Mike Morgan with a hip injury. Morgan came back to play against Carolina after having been on IR for two months after having sports hernia surgery. It’s unclear if the injury is significant.

Also out was defensive end Damontre Moore, who has been dealing with a foot injury, RB C.J. Prosise, who remains out indefinitely with a shoulder injury, and FB Will Tukuafu, who is going through the concussion protocol. TE Jimmy Graham and DT Ahtyba Rubin were out for non-injury related reasons, meaning likely rest days — Graham has been taking almost every Wednesday off.

Listed as limited were WR Paul Richardson, who sat out last week with a hamstring but who may make it back this week, TE Brandon Williams (knee) and LB Brock Coyle (foot).

TE Luke Willson, who sat out last week with a sprained knee was listed as a full participant as was DL Michael Bennett (knee).

Everybody else was a full participant as well.