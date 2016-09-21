Running back Thomas Rawls did not take part in practice Wednesday while receivers Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett were limited and quarterback Russell Wilson a full participant.

Running back Thomas Rawls did not participate in practice for the Seahawks Wednesday while dealing with a leg injury suffered Sunday at Los Angeles, while quarterback Russell Wilson was a full participant and receivers Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin and tight end Jimmy Graham among those who were limited.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll had said prior to practice that Rawls might be limited with the injury, which occurred when he was kicked in the leg in the second quarter.

“He’s got a little strain on the side of his leg,” Carroll said. “It’s a rare kind of muscle that gets affected and stuff, up his shin kind of.”

The Seahawks have an open roster spot and on Wednesday signed running back Terrence Magee — who played four games in 2015 with the Ravens — to the practice squad, meaning Seattle may be keeping options open to add another running back depending on how Rawls progresses through the week.

Also out were two players dealing with high ankle sprains who have yet to play this year — tight end Nick Vannett and guard Germain Ifedi. Carroll said each may be able to do some practice later this week.

Baldwin and Lockett each suffered knee injuries against the Rams and appear on track to play Sunday despite being limited in practice Wednesday.

Carroll said of Baldwin before practice that he thinks Baldwin will play Sunday, adding “he had a little knee twist. Nothing that showed up on any of the tests or that kind of stuff.”

Lockett also expects to play. Each participated in the team’s walk-through prior to practice before taking part in some of practice.

Graham was limited after seeing 55 snaps on Sunday in what was his first extended action following a patella tendon knee injury suffered last Nov. 29.

Also limited was defensive end Cliff Avril with a hamstring injury.

Wilson and running back C.J. Prosise, who sat out Sunday with a broken bone in his hand, were each listed as full participants.

Offensive line coach Tom Cable said after practice that Wilson looked better than at any time last week.

Asked about the impact of Wilson not being able to run fully last week and how that may have impacted some of the plays the team could call, Cable said “today looked pretty good so some of those things will come back to us.”