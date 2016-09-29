The good news on the Seahawks’ injury report was another day of full participation for quarterback Russell Wilson, who said earlier in the day there is “no doubt” he will play Sunday against the New York Jets. Fully participating in practice after he said those words only indicates more strongly that he’ll be good to go Sunday.

Also on the good news front is that guard Germain Ifedi was also a full participant for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain before the season opener against Miami. That also appears to indicate that Ifedi will make his NFL debut Sunday against the Jets.

The potentially “uh oh” news is that tight end Jimmy Graham did not participate, listed as out with a back injury as well as a knee injury. Graham had been limited on Wednesday due to the knee, which was considered to be something of a rest day after playing fully against the 49ers Sunday. It’s unclear what the issue is with his back since coaches did not speak to the media afterward who could address that topic.

Also not participating were RB Thomas Rawls (fibula) and safety Earl Thomas, listed as non-injury related and likely just a rest day (Thomas was in attendance).

One other new addition to the injury report was DL Jarran Reed, listed as limited with a hip injury. He had not been listed on Wednesday.