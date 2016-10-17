Seattle coach Pete Carroll confirmed during his Monday press conference that Michael Bennett escaped significant injury in Sunday's game but said tight end Luke Willson might require surgery.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday afternoon that Bennett, who left the game in the third quarter with a right knee injury, is “doing pretty good. His tests came out clear. He just got banged on the knee.’’

Bennett was injured when he took a chop block from Atlanta tackle Jake Matthews. Bennett reacted angrily after the game to the play saying, “if you are big in the NFL you just line up and play — why you got to cut someone on the (expletive deleted) play? I mean, I don’t know. That (expletive deleted) is just stupid to me. Why cut somebody when you can just line up and win.’’

Carroll, though, said he saw nothing dirty in the play.

“It was just a cut block,’’ Carroll said. “The guy cut him. It was clean. Nobody wants to get hit in the legs, but it wasn’t a dirty play or anything like that. It wasn’t illegal. He (Bennett) just didn’t like it.’’

Willson suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter when he was caught in a pile and run into by teammate Christine Michael on Michael’s 1-yard touchdown that closed the score to 24-23.

Carroll said it was possible Willson had damage that might require surgery but said nothing had been determined yet.

“He’s got some stuff,’’ Carroll said. “We’re going to figure out what to do with him. A little cartilage damage in there, and stretched ligaments. Got to figure out what that’s going to be like.’’

Asked if Willson might need surgery, Carroll said it was “possible. We’ll know more in the next couple of days.’’

Carroll said linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis also “tweaked his ankle’’ during the game but returned to play.

Those were the only apparent new injuries for the Seahawks.

Carroll also said a few players who sat out Sunday will or may return for Sunday’s game at Arizona, notably safety Kam Chancellor and defensive linemen Frank Clark and Quinton Jefferson.

Chancellor sat out with a groin injury suffered in practice Thursday.

Carroll said he has a chance to play Sunday but that it’s too early to say definitively yet.

“He’s coming back from a groin that happened during the week,’’ Carroll said. “A mild groin, but we didn’t think he’d be able to hold up throughout the course of the game. He feels a lot better today. We’ll go day by day and figure it out.’’

Clark sat out with a hamstring injured suffered in practice last Monday but should be able to return this week.

“Frank Clark ran really well on game day, he was really close to playing,’’ Carroll said. “He just didn’t quite have the strength that he needed to kind of complete the exam. We thought we’d be safe. He’ll be fine. He needs to get through without setbacks, but he should be raring to go this week.”

Jefferson sat out after having surgery on his thumb during the bye week.

“He will definitely come back,’’ Carroll said. “Excited to get him back. He’ll be out of the cast, too, and have his fingers available and all that.”

Carroll said it was too early to know if C.J. Prosise, who has not played since breaking a bone in his wrist. “We’ll see on Wednesday,’’ Carroll said.

“We’re really hoping that this is the week he can get back. Like I’ve been saying, he’s practicing and ready to go. It’s just a matter of if he’s able, and we think he’s really approaching that time now. It will be great to get him.”

Carroll also said running back Thomas Rawls remains a few weeks from returning — he has been out since suffering a hairline fracture in his fibula against the Rams on Sept. 18.

“It’s just going to take a couple more weeks before he’s healed,” Carroll said. “He’ll feel much better; he’s feeling a lot better. We just have to get to a point where for him it’s safe.”