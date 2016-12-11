Offensive lineman Garry Gilliam was among Seattle's seven inactives for a second straight week.

There were no real surprises among Seattle’s seven inactives for Sunday’s game at Green Bay, which was led by OL Garry Gilliam being on the list for a second straight week after losing his starting right tackle job to Bradley Sowell.

Gilliam had started 27 straight games until last week, when he was also inactive for the win against Carolina. That leaves a pair of rookies — center Joey Hunt and G/T Rees Odhiambo — as the two backup offensive linemen.

Also inactive for the Seahawks are RB C.J. Prosise, S Tyvis Powell, FB Will Tukuafu, LB Brock Coyle, DT John Johnson and DE Damontre Moore.

Moore, Coyle, Tukuafu and Prosise all have injuries and were declared out on Friday. The others are healthy inactives to get the team down to the gameday roster limit of 46.

Inactive for Green Bay are: WR Trevor Davis, LB Blake Martinez, LB Kyler Fackrell, LB Nick Perry, OT Nick Murphy and OL JC Tretter.

Seahawks inactives vs. the Packers pic.twitter.com/RyKfuh8UOn — Seattle Seahawks (@seahawksPR) December 11, 2016