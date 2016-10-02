Among the inactive players for the Seahawks Sunday is rookie running back C.J. Prosise, which means C.J. Spiller will

Rookie running back C.J. Prosise is again among the inactive players for the Seahawks for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That means newly-signed free agent running back C.J. Spiller will be active and likely to serve as the team’s third-down back.

This is now the third game Prosise has missed with a broken bone in his wrist, which forces him to wear a cast on his hand and has made him unable to play on gameday.

Other inactives for Seattle are: RB Thomas Rawls, S Tyvis Powell, OL Rees Odhiambo, OL George Fant, TE Nick Vannett and DT Jarran Reed.

Reed, a starting defensie tackle, has been battling a hip issue that arose for last week’s game against the 49ers. Tony McDaniel will start in his place and some of his snaps will also be filled by Garrison Smith and Quinton Jefferson, the latter able to play despite a hand issue that limited his time the last few weeks.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had said on Friday that Reed would be a gametime decision as he tried to work through the hip injury.

Vannett, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the second preseason game, returned to practice this week. But Carroll had hinted that he would likely be inactive with the team having three other healthy tight ends.

Also active for the Seahawks today, as expected, is first-round pick Germain Ifedi, expected to start at right guard.

For the Jets, newly-signed TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, a former UW standout, is inactive. But among the Jets’ active players is running back Troymaine Pope, who was with Seattle during training camp and claimed by New York after being waived by the Seahawks. This is the first time this year he has been active.