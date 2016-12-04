Garry Gilliam, a starter at right tackle the first 11 games of the season, was declared as one of Seattle's seven inactive players for Sunday's game against Carolina after losing his job to Bradley Sowell.

Offensive tackle Garry Gilliam, who had started the last 27 games for the Seahawks, is among the team’s seven players who are inactive for Sunday night’s game against Carolina.

Gilliam lost the starting job this week with the Seahawks deciding to go instead with Bradley Sowell as the starting right tackle.

Gilliam being inactive means the Seahawks have seven offensive linemen, with rookies Joey Hunt and Rees Odhiambo backing up the five starters.

Also inactive are: WR Paul Richardson, RB C.J. Prosise, RB Alex Collins, LB Brock Coyle, TE Luke Willson and DT John Jenkins.

Richardson had been ruled out on Friday as he deals with a nagging hamstring injury. Coyle also had been ruled out with a foot injury while Prosise is sidelined indefinitely with a shoulder injury. And Willson is dealing with a sprained knee suffered last week at Tampa Bay.

Collins and Jenkins are each healthy inactives.

Collins dropped down on the tailback depth chart with Troymaine Pope recovering well enough from a sprained ankle to be active this week.

Jenkins played against Tampa Bay but the Seahawks have some beefed-up depth on the defensive line this week with Michael Bennett and Damontre Moore each returning from injuries.