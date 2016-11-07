The list of the Seahawks' inactives for Monday's game against the Bills includes safety Kam Chancellor and offensive tackle Bradley Sowell.
There were no surprises to the Seahawks’ list of inactives for Monday night’s game against Buffalo.
The list included six players who had not been expected to play due to injury including DE Michael Bennett and SS Kam Chancellor. Also out due to injury were CB DeAndre Elliott, RB Thomas Rawls, TE Luke Willson and LT Bradley Sowell, who also had all earlier been declared out due to injury.
Also declared inactive to get the Seahawks down to the gameday roster limit of 46 was rookie OL Rees Odhiambo.
That Sowell is inactive means to expect a second straight start from rookie George Fant at left tackle.
And with Odhiambo inactive Seattle will have seven active offensive linemen.
