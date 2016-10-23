Strong safety Kam Chancellor is among the Seahawks' seven inactive players and will sit out for a second consecutive week.

Strong safety Kam Chancellor is one of Seattle’s seven inactive players for Sunday night’s game at Arizona, meaning he will sit out for the second straight week.

Chancellor is dealing with a groin injury suffered in practice a week ago Thursday and will again be replaced by Kelcie McCray.

Also inactive is running back C.J. Spiller, who is healthy but who the team made inactive in having to get to the gameday roster limit of 46, and with rookie C.J. Prosise now healthy and able to play. That leaves the Seahawks with three running backs — Christine Michael, Alex Collins and Prosise. For Prosise, it is his first game since the opener against Miami when he suffered a wrist injury. He will play with a brace on his hand but said Friday he feels comfortable with the brace. He will again have the third-down back role he was drafted for when taken in the third round out of Notre Dame.

Seattle’s other inactives include four players who had already been ruled out due to injury — RB Thomas Rawls, TE Luke Willson, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis and DL Quinton Jefferson — as well as offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo.

Pierre-Louis suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s win over the Falcons and Carroll said it “didn’t respond” during the week. Carroll was vague on who will replace Pierre-Louis at strongside linebacker, but one option is Cassius Marsh, who played there during training camp.

Jefferson suffered a knee injury in practice Thursday and will have tests to determine the severity. Jefferson had been out with a broken thumb and the team thought he would return from that injury this week. Seattle, though, will have some added depth on the line this week with Frank Clark back after missing the Atlanta game with a hamstring injury and also having signed tackle Sealver Siliga on Tuesday.

About Chancellor, coach Pete Carroll said on Friday that “he had trouble both yesterday and today” and that the injury had not come around as quickly as Carroll had though might be possible.

“I was hoping because it just happened in the middle of last week,” Carroll said. “So it just wasn’t enough time to get enough distance from it.”