The Seahawks will be without a key member of the Legion of Boom — strong safety Kam Chancellor — for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons as he was listed as one of the team’s seven inactive players for a 1:25 p.m. kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons.

Chancellor suffered a groin injury in practice on Thursday and did not practice on Friday and had been listed as questionable for the game. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by Kelcie McCray. McCray started the final three games of the 2015 season in place of Chancellor after Chancellor was injured at Baltimore.

Also inactive for the Seahawks is defensive end Frank Clark, who strained his hamstring in practice on Monday. Clark had also been listed as questionable.

Also inactive for the Seahawks are RB C.J. Prosise, RB Thomas Rawls, OLs George Fant and Rees Odhiambo and DL Quinton Jefferson.

Rawls and Jefferson were ruled out due to injury earlier in the week and Prosise was also ruled out by coach Pete Carroll on Friday as he will miss his fourth straight game with a wrist injury. Fant and Odhiambo are healthy inactives as the team has to pare its roster from 53 to 46 on gameday.

Among the inactives for the Falcons is linebacker Paul Worrilow who had been ruled out due to injury earlier in the week.