Left tackle Bradley Sowell is among Seattle’s seven inactive players for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, which means rookie George Fant is in line to get his first career start.

Sowell suffered a sprained MCL against Arizona last Sunday. He had tried to convince the team he was able to play but the team will wait at least a week now for him to return.

The other inactives consisted of all of the other six players who had already been ruled out for the game: DL Michael Bennett, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, CB DeAndre Elliott, SS Kam Chancellor, RB Thomas Rawls and TE Luke Willson.

Fant entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent last spring and has gradually impressed the team. But his first significant action came when he played at the end last week after Sowell was injured, including the two series in the overtime when the Seahawks gained 127 of their 257 total yards in a 6-6 tie.