The Seahawks’ list of inactives for Sunday’s game against the 49ers contained no surprises.

The inactives included running back C.J. Prosise, who remains sidelined with a broken shoulder blade, and six players who are healthy scratches to get the roster to the gameday limit of 46 — RB Terrence Magree, S Tyvis Powell, LB Ronald Powell, OL Bradley Sowell, TE Nick Vannett and DT John Jenkins.

The list of active players includes RB J.D. McKissic, who was claimed off waivers two weeks ago from Atlanta and could be used Sunday as a returner, as well as receiver Kasen Williams, a former UW and Skyline High star who was promoted from the practice squad this week after Tyler Lockett was placed on Injured Reserve.