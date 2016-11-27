Cornerback DeShawn Shead, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, was declared inactive and will not play.

Cornerback DeShawn Shead was among the seven players the Seahawks declared inactive for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay, leaving the team particularly thin in the secondary. Shead is dealing with a hamstring injury that was exacerbated in last week’s win over the Eagles.

The Seahawks had already declared out free safety Earl Thomas, who also suffered a hamstring injury against the Eagles, meaning Seattle will play the entire game without two members of its secondary. Thomas was also listed as inactive, making official that his streak of 106 straight regular-season starts, and 118 overall, will end against the Bucs.

The Seahawks last week accounted for Shead’s absence by having Jeremy Lane play as the outside cornerback in the base defense and then move inside to play his usual role defending the slot in nickel situations, with Neiko Thorpe then coming in to play on the outside.

Shead made the trip to Tampa and did some running on the field prior to the game.

Also declared inactive for the Seahawks were running backs C.J. Prosise (shoulder) and Troymaine Pope (ankle), as well as linebacker Brock Coyle (foot) and defensive ends Michael Bennett (knee) and Damontre Moore (foot).

Bennett had also been earlier declared out as well as Prosise and Pope.

The team had listed Coyle as doubtful and that he won’t play means that every player the team has listed as doubtful has not played in the game. Coyle also made the trip for the game but didn’t appear to do anything strenuous during early workouts. Kevin Pierre-Louis will start in place of Coyle.

Moore could be a quietly big loss for the Seahawks as he has played well and substantially since coming to Seattle prior to the win against the Bills. Moore played 42 snaps, 52 percent of the defensive plays, against the Eagles Sunday.