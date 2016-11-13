Running back Christine Michael is active and will play for the Seahawks against the Patriots Sunday despite being listed on the injury report this week as questionable with a hamstring issue.
As expected, running back Christine Michael was not among the Seahawks’ seven inactive players for Sunday night’s game against the New England Patriots. He had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury on the injury report Friday.
Seattle’s list of inactives included no real surprises.
The seven are: WR Tanner McEvoy, RB Thomas Rawls, SS Tyvis Powell, OL Rees Odhiambo, DE Michael Bennett, OL Bradley Sowell and TE Luke Willson.
Rawls (fibula), Bennett (knee), Sowell (knee) and Willson (knee) are all injured. The other three are healthy inactives to get the team’s roster down to the gameday limit of 46.
The Seahawks hope Bennett will be back in the next week or two. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday there is a chance that Rawls will be back next Sunday against the Eagles. Sowell and Willson each did some practice and may be able to return next week, as well.
