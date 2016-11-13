Running back Christine Michael is active and will play for the Seahawks against the Patriots Sunday despite being listed on the injury report this week as questionable with a hamstring issue.

Share story

Bob Condotta
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

As expected, running back Christine Michael was not among the Seahawks’ seven inactive players for Sunday night’s game against the New England Patriots. He had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury on the injury report Friday.

Seattle’s list of inactives included no real surprises.

The seven are: WR Tanner McEvoy, RB Thomas Rawls, SS Tyvis Powell, OL Rees Odhiambo, DE Michael Bennett, OL Bradley Sowell and TE Luke Willson.

Rawls (fibula), Bennett (knee), Sowell (knee) and Willson (knee) are all injured. The other three are healthy inactives to get the team’s roster down to the gameday limit of 46.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Seahawks hope Bennett will be back in the next week or two. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday there is a chance that Rawls will be back next Sunday against the Eagles. Sowell and Willson each did some practice and may be able to return next week, as well.

Bob Condotta: 206-515-5699 or bcondotta@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @bcondotta. Bob Condotta covers the Seahawks for the Seattle Times. He provides daily coverage of the team throughout the year.