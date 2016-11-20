The Seahawks made both veteran tackles Bradley Sowell and J'Marcus Webb inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, leaving only rookies Joey Hunt and Rees Odhiambo as backups.

The Seahawks’ list of inactives for Sunday’s game against the Eagles contained one mild surprise with both of the team’s veteran offensive tackles — J’Marcus Webb and Bradley Sowell — not playing.

Sowell was deemed healthy enough to play this week but coach Pete Carroll had hinted on Friday that they might give him one more week before throwing him back into action — he suffered a sprained knee against Arizona on Oct. 23.

“He did pretty well,” Carroll said Friday of Sowell. “He really passed the test that he could go. I think he’ll continue to improve in the next couple weeks with his confidence and all that. He had a good, solid week and really took a really good workload this week.”

Webb also is apparently healthy but was made inactive, which leaves the Seahawks with only rookies Joey Hunt and Rees Odhiambo as backup offensive linemen today.

Hunt is the backup center while Odhiambo can play guard and tackle.

Also inactive are RB Alex Collins, safety Tyvis Powell, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, DL Michael Bennett and TE Nick Vannett.

Bennett and Pierre-Louis are injured and had been ruled out Friday while the others are all healthy scratches.

Collins being inactive means that Troymaine Pope will be the third tailback behind C.J. Prosise and Thomas Rawls.

Pope was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad this week.