The Detroit Lions will officially be without two offensive line starters for Saturday's wildcard playoff game against Seattle with with right tackle Riley Reiff declared inactive due to a hip injury.

Detroit will play the Seahawks in a wildcard playoff game Saturday night without starting right tackle Riley Reiff. Reiff had been listed as questionable with a hip injury and the team hoped that if he did well during a pre-game warmup that he would be able to play.

Instead, Reiff won’t go and Detroit will have to play with two backup offensive linemen. The Lions on Friday declared starting center Travis Swanson out with a concussion that caused him to miss the last four games of the regular season.

Rookie Graham Glasgow will start at center for the Lions while third-year player Cornelius Lucas will start at right tackle. Lucas has not started a game this season and has played just 41 snaps this season. Reiff also sat out last week against the Packers. Corey Robinson started that game in place of Reiff but was placed on Injured Reserve this week resulting in the need to start Lucas, who has essentially been Detroit’s fourth tackle all season.

Also inactive for Detroit are: QB Jake Rudock, WR Jace Billingsley CB Alex Carter, FB Mike Burton and LB Antwione Williams.

There were no surprises among Seattle’s inactives, though there was one change from the past few weeks as Bradley Sowell, who started nine games at offensive tackle this season but was inactive the last two games, was among the active players.

Sowell had been inactive with the team using rookie Rees Odhiambo as a backup offensive lineman and often in alignments as an extra tackle.

But the team has switched Sowell and Odhiambo, with Odhiambo inactive. One reason could be that Sowell is also the team’s official backup long snapper, something that the Seahawks almost had to deal with last week when Nolan Frese suffered an ankle injury early in the game. Frese was placed on Injured Reserve this week and the team signed Tyler Ott to take his place. But keeping Sowell active covers the team at snapper in case of injury.

Seattle’s other inactive players are: WR Kasen Williams, RB C.J. Prosise, RB Terrence Magee, LB Ronald Powell, TE Nick Vannett and DT Tony McDaniel.

Prosise (shoulder) and McDaniel (concussion) had already been rule out. The other five are healthy inactives to get the roster down to the gameday limit of 46. Williams, a former UW and Skyline High star, was active for the regular season finale against the 49ers in his first game this season since being promoted from the practice squad. But the addition of returner Devin Hester likely resulted in making Williams inactive Saturday.

Prosise caught a few passes during pre-game warmups and did some conditioning work, the most he has done pre-game since fracturing his shoulder blade against the Eagles on Nov. 20. Coach Pete Carroll said earlier this week the team hopes Prosise can practice next week and play next Saturday at Atlanta in the divisional round if the Seahawks get there.