Bradley Sowell, who started the last three games at right tackle before being replaced last week by Garry Gilliam, leads the list of Seattle’s inactive players for Saturday’s contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

Seattle ruled out just one player due to injury for the game — RB C.J. Prosise — so the others are all healthy inactives to get the roster to the gameday limit of 46.

The other inactives are RB J.D. McKissic, S Tyvis Powell, LB Ronald Powell, TE Nick Vannett and DT John Jenkins.

Sowell began the year as Seattle’s starting left tackle before being injured at Arizona on Oct. 23. That opened the door for George Fant to take over at left tackle.

Sowell returned for the Tampa Bay game on Nov. 27 and he replaced Gilliam three plays into that game, and then was named the starter at RT. But after struggling against the Rams the team went back to Gilliam for the fourth quarter and then announced this week that he will take over as the starter, for now.