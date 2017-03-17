The Seahawks reportedly hosted offensive tackle Ryan Clady for a visit on Friday and will host WR Kamar Aiken for a visit on Monday.

Catching up on some free agent news involving the Seahawks Friday.

— Seattle reportedly got a visit Friday from veteran left tackle Ryan Clady, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. A league source later confirmed the news of the trip. Clady, who became a free agent when the Jets declined to pick up a $10 million option for the 2017 season, has long been thought a possible target of the Seahawks, who are known to want to still add an experienced tackle.

Seattle earlier signed Luke Joeckel, but the team also could play him at guard and it’s been though they hoped to add another veteran who had tackle experience.

Clady was a first-round pick out of Boise State in 2008 an after eight years there was traded last year to New York for a fifth-round pick.

He appeared in just nine games for the Jets last season before suffering a torn rotator cuff that ended his season.

Seattle would obviously use the visit to check out the health of Clady, who will turn 31 on Sept. 6.

This is the first reported visit anywhere for Clady.

— Seattle on Friday signed free agent linebacker Arthur Brown, who had visited earlier in the week. Brown, who played last season with the Jets, is the brother of Bryce Brown, a running back who had a couple stints with the Seahawks in 2015. He has been mostly a special teams player with 48 games played in a career that dates to 2013 but no starts.

Seattle has been known wanting to improve its depth at linebacker and Brown could compete for the role that Brock Coyle had the last few years as a backup and special teamer. Coyle signed last week with the 49ers.

— Seattle will also get a visit Monday from free agent WR Kamar Aiken, according to multiple reports.

The 28-year-old had a big season in 2015 for the Ravens with 75 catches for 944 yards but fell off to 29 for 328 last season. Aiken is also visiting Indianapolis on Friday, so Seattle will have to hope he gets past that without signing.

Aiken would serve as veteran depth and competition at receiver where Seattle was a little shy at times last season, especially after a late-season injury to Tyler Lockett.

— Defensive tackle John Jenkins, a mid-season acquisition who played 33 snaps in two games for Seattle last season, signed Friday with the Chicago Bears. According to OvertheCap.com, the loss of Jenkins puts Seattle back into the positive side in the formula for compensatory picks for 2018, but that it’s too early yet to project that would result in an actual draft pick.