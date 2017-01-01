Seattle can still clinch the key No. 2 seed into the NFC playoffs, but it will need to beat the 49ers and hope the Falcons lose at home to New Orleans.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Like basically every other sports team around, the Seattle Seahawks preach worrying about only what they can control.

If only if were that simple Sunday.

While the Seahawks say they will focus solely on the immediate task at hand — beating the 49ers — some minds will inevitably wander to what is going on in the Atlanta-New Orleans game.

Seattle, remember, needs a win coupled with a Falcons loss to New Orleans to get the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

They lost control of their own destiny last Saturday when the Seahawks were defeated at home by Arizona, 34-31.

The Seattle-San Francisco and Atlanta-New Orleans games kick off at 1:25 p.m. — the NFL moved back the time of the Saints-Falcons game this week trying to maximize the drama.

If Atlanta wins, then it is the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. But if the Falcons lose and the Seahawks win, then the Seahawks will get the coveted No. 2 seed, which brings with it a bye in the wild-card round and a home game in the divisional playoffs.

But if Atlanta wins, the best the Seahawks can do is the No. 3 seed, which they are guaranteed with a win. If Seattle loses to the 49ers, then it is the No. 4 seed, as it is guaranteed to fall behind either NFC North winner, Green Bay or Detroit. In either of those cases, Seattle would get a home game in the wild-card round but would have to head on the road in the divisional playoffs.

While anything can happen, and the Seahawks can be expected to accentuate the positive of whatever situation they get, the difference in being a No. 2 seed or falling to three or below has been substantial through the years.

Only one No. 3 seed has won the Super Bowl since the playoffs were expanded in 1990 — the 2006 Indianapolis Colts. Only one other three seed has made the Super Bowl in that time — the 2003 Carolina Panthers.

Consider further that 11 of the last 14 Super Bowl combatants have been either No. 1 or No. 2 seeds, including all six No. 1 seeds advancing the last three years.

In other words, the advantage of the bye and needing to win just one home game to get to a conference final is fairly immense.

But Seattle coach Pete Carroll insists that all he’ll worry about until the final gun goes off Sunday is the 49ers.

“I don’t care about that, I really don’t,’’ Carroll said this week. “I’ll get in the locker room and there will be plenty of time to figure that out, or somebody will throw it on the board. I don’t care.”

And truth be told, there’s enough to worry about right now when it comes to the Seahawks on the field.

Seattle has already clinched the NFC West and could win 10 games for a franchise-record fifth straight year Sunday, but the Seahawks’ loss to Arizona was their third in five games, the team showing some ominous vulnerability as the playoffs near.

Seattle fell behind 14-0 as the offense sputtered early. Then, after the offense picked it up in the second half, the defense uncharacteristically couldn’t hold up, allowing Arizona to score on four of five drives in the fourth quarter.

Receiver Doug Baldwin said this week the Seahawks could use a good performance to reinforce its belief in itself heading into the postseason.

“We’ve got to prove it to ourselves,’’ Baldwin said, “We can’t worry about trying to prove anything to anyone outside of our locker room.”

Asked what the Seahawks need to do to get that done, Baldwin said: “To me, it comes down to us realizing how good we are, first and foremost. And then second of all, being humble enough to look at the guy next to us and realize that guy is depending on us.’’

That should be easier to accomplish against what is one of the worst 49ers teams in history.

San Francisco is 2-13 and several media outlets reported Saturday that general manager Trent Baalke is on his way out, as is first-year coach Chip Kelly.

The 49ers, though, also are coming off a 22-21 win at Los Angeles, a place where the Seahawks lost earlier this season.

“There’s a lot going on this weekend in the league and things can happen and all of that,’’ Carroll said. “We need to take care of our business and play a good football game. It’s really on us to play well.’’

Key games to watch With the Seahawks needing help to secure a first-round bye, there’ll be plenty of scoreboard watching going on for Seattle fans. Here are some games to keep an eye on that will determine who and when the Seahawks play in the postseason: Game Comment New Orleans at Atlanta, 1:25 p.m. Falcons just need to win to secure the No. 2 seed, but they are only 4-3 at home this season. N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1:25 p.m. Giants are locked into the No. 5 seed regardless of what happens. Washington needs to win to keep hope alive. Green Bay at Detroit, 5:30 p.m. Winner of this Sunday night game wins the NFC North, while the loser might be out if Washington wins.