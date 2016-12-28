Seahawks coach Pete Carroll met with the media on Wednesday, discussing the health of Thomas Rawls, the postseason scenarios facing his team, offensive line play, specifically two rookies, the 49ers with Colin Kaepernick at quarterback and more.

RENTON — With the regular season winding down this week, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming finale against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

“Welcome to the final Wednesday of the regular season,” Carroll said. “I’m sure you guys are really happy about that. Well, we are going to try and finish this thing off right. There’s a lot going on this weekend in the league and things can happen and we need to care of our business and play a good football game. It’s really on us to play well. We want to do things the way we want to do it and look right, knowing next week is coming up and whatever happens after that.”

Obviously, Carroll was referring to the myriad of playoff scenarios that could have the Seahawks as the No. 2, 3 or 4 seed in the NFC. Here’s a breakdown of all the scenarios.

Carroll knows that getting the No. 2 seed and a bye for next weekend would be highly beneficial for his beat up team. The only three times Seattle has advanced to the Super Bowl it has done so by being a No. 1 seed and getting a bye and then winning two home games.

“It’s valuable,” he said. “The numbers show that it’s valuable. It doesn’t mean you can’t do a lot of damage in the playoffs without it. But it is valuable.”

Asked about his approach for the regular season finale, Carroll says the mindset is no different. While playing well would be important going into the postseason, they aren’t going to try make it any more of a priority than normal.

“We don’t do anything different than that, ever,” Carroll said. “Every game is huge for us to get there, get matched up and get it right and play well and try to build on that. It doesn’t adjust no matter what is going on. Somebody asked me in the other news conference if somebody is going to be reporting to me the score of the other game. I don’t care about that. I really don’t. I will get in the locker room and there will plenty of time to figure that out or somebody will throw it on the board. I don’t care. We are going to go play football the way we want to play and take care of our business. It really isn’t about the stuff. That just comes to you when the time comes.”

A few more notes from Carroll’s press conference:

*** Thomas Rawls (shoulder injury) will practice on Wednesday.

“He’s feels good and he’s looking forward to being able to work through the week and we’ll see what happens,” Carroll said. “What bothered him is very slight and he should be fine.”

*** C.J. Prosise is still recovering from his shoulder injury. Though a return for the postseason isn’t guaranteed.

“He’s doing well and working out and all of that,” Carroll said. “It’s still a couple of weeks away from a chance. We don’t know anymore than that. We’ve got to wait. It will those days of that week, two weeks from now, where we know what’s going on.”

*** Ahtyba Rubin (wrist) has a sprained wrist and will also practice on Wednesday.

*** Stephen Terrell will remain the starter at free safety

*** Kasen Williams was brought up from the practice squad to take the place of Tyler Lockett.

“Kasen has had a terrific year practicing with us,” Carroll said. “Knowing that he would be the next guy up, he’s ready to play football. He’s done remarkably really throughout the second half of the season that he’s been with us. And so it’s a real logical move for us to make.”

*** Speaking of receivers, Carroll commented on the up-and-down year of Jermaine Kearse and how the veteran wide receiver has handled the struggles.

“Like a pro,” Carroll said. “He’s been very much on point with his preparation and attitude. He’s always brought a great attitude every day. He did lose a little bit of playing time there for a while. But as it goes he’s back in there and going again. Fortunately, he’s been very consistent, as he has been for years with us. He’s been a terrific Seahawk. He’s just been in it the whole time. Wherever we put him, whatever we ask him to do, he’s always been on point. So he handled this well. We have talked about that a little bit just to make sure we are communicating on it. He’s put it in a good place.”

Kearse picked up his sixth offensive pass interference call of the season in the loss to the Cardinals. Carroll said it was an obvious flag.

“He could have avoided a little more,” Carroll said. “He was working his way out to kind of get in the way. The guy ran into him. It was something the two (officials) called. I didn’t even question it when we sent in our stuff because I saw what they saw. He just has to avoid better. He tried but he didn’t get out of the way.”

*** Carroll was highly complimentary of quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who did not play against the Seahawks in the first meeting early in the season.

“The big change is at quarterback, for sure,” Carroll said. “Colin has looked really, really effective. He’s back to playing comfortably — running, throwing and scrambling and all that stuff. He’s averaging over 7 yards per carry and has a pretty good passer rating. His touchdowns to interceptions are really good and all that stuff is really good. He’s that threat again that he’s been in the past. With the offense that they run, when there’s a lot of options in there for him to take, it fits very well. I think that’s the biggest, obvious difference. That’s what catches my attention is that Colin is back doing the stuff that he knows how to do. And it’s effective.”

*** It wouldn’t be a Carroll presser without some offensive line discussion for obvious reasons. Carroll was asked about the process of drafting offensive linemen and specifically Tom Cable’s input into the situation.

“He plays a role,” Carroll said. “The coaches have an evaluation process that we do that is part of the process. We ask for his expertise at times in certain situations, more so than others. He’s involved like all of our coaches are. They have their part of it, then it gets turned into the personnel side of it. They don’t have a final say on what’s going on, they don’t pick the players.”

The play of this year’s top draft pick — Germaine Ifedi — was discussed. He struggled in the last two games and looked overwhelmed at times.

“As a young guy does, he has had some back and forth with his level of play,” Carroll said. “He has tremendous upside still. He’s been very physical, he’s done those things, but there’s still a lot of things happening to him that he’ll get way better at. He’ll improve. It’s been a great year for him, when he goes from year one to year two, the change is going to be enormous for him, as it always is for these guys. I think we’re going to have a heck of player. I’d really like to see him settle down and just play really good solid ball, it’s the last run of the season here. See if he can really help us in that regard.”

Fellow 2016 draft pick Rees Odhiambo received some praise from Carroll for his play and versatility. Seattle has used him often as a tackle eligible of late.

“He’s done a nice job,” Carroll said. “He’s shown a lot of flexibility, we’re playing him on the left side, right side, he can play both guards and both tackles and he’s played the big tight end spot for us. Really nice role for him to position himself to compete like crazy in the offseason and camp next year to start. The versatility is totally in his favor.”

As for a more permanent position going forward, Carroll was non-committal.

“It depends,” he said. “I don’t have any restrictions on him right now. I think he does everything pretty much well. He’s more comfortable on the left side and that’s because he played most of his time there.”

Beyond the two rookies, the overall play of the offensive line has been deservingly criticized. But Carroll has also seen improvement in trying to analyze their performance over the regular season.

“I think we’ve made considerable progress but we’ve also shown the newness,” he said. “I think it’s best understood to see how young they are and to realize they’ve been up and down a little bit. We have two first year rookie starters and a first time starter in Glow [Mark Glowinski], and a move position for [Justin] Britt who has done a marvelous job. It’s just a lot of growth to expect, and it’s also you can understand why sometimes we have setbacks. We just have to live with our guys and keep competing and battling and growing. We’re going to need to settle into a really nice mode here to finish this thing off right. They’re capable of doing that. It was a fantastic second half for these guys last week and the week before that. We’ve had some really good games. That’s the play that we’re going to count on.”