With game against Rams on Thursday, Seahawks have perfect excuse to put their worst game of the season behind them.

RENTON — Under normal circumstances, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll would never really want to spend much time wallowing in the misery that was Sunday’s 38-10 loss at Green Bay.

The NFL schedule makers this year gave him the perfect excuse for being able to move on from it even more quickly — a Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Rams.

That meant that when the Seahawks reconvened Monday they were already essentially at what would usually be Wednesday of a normal game week, beginning to put in the game plan for the date with the Rams.

Carroll said because of that the Seahawks wouldn’t even bother reviewing the game film of the loss to the Packers.

“We really don’t have time,’’ Carroll said. “We have to go.’’

Would he have showed the game film if the result had been different? Maybe some highlights, Carroll said. “But there’s not enough of them to worry about right now,’’ he added.

No, there weren’t, as the Seahawks suffered what was their worst loss since 2010 and their first defeat by more than 10 points in 95 games dating to 2011.

Carroll didn’t feel much like rehashing it all with the media, either, so for the most part he didn’t have much more detail to offer about all that went wrong for Seattle in Sunday’s loss, notably the career-high five interceptions thrown by quarterback Russell Wilson.

Mostly, Carroll just said it was a bad night for Wilson and the Seattle offense and a good one for the Packers, who forced six turnovers overall, as many as the Seahawks had committed in any game since 1995.

Carroll said the pass protection was decent enough and not really the cause of any of Wilson’s off-target throws. And while it was chilly — officially 26 at kickoff — and the field a little wet, Carroll said that couldn’t really be used as a major factor.

“I know you want to know reasons,’’ he said. “I don’t know; that’s the way it went. We’ve been together for five years now (with Wilson) and I haven’t seen anything like it … We didn’t control the ball flight. It didn’t go where we wanted it to go as much as we like and we didn’t catch the ball as well as we normally do and there was enough of those plays, when the ball got turned over, that it really made it difficult.”

The Packers scored 21 points off Seattle turnovers in taking a 28-3 lead late in the third quarter and coasting to the win.

Seattle also got little pressure on Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Seattle went mostly with a four-man rush, hoping to keep Rodgers contained in the pocket and not let him move around and allow his receivers more time to get open. But that didn’t work as Seattle couldn’t get to Rodgers with just four rushers and didn’t blitz much.

Seattle got just one sack, by Ahtyba Rubin in the third quarter, which snapped a streak of 10 straight quarters without a sack. Seattle had 31 sacks in the first 10 games before the recent drought.

“We were surprised coming out of the game that we weren’t able to get him down,’’ Carroll said. “We got him once. We felt we were going to be able to get to him with that thought. … I am concerned about that. We would like to get those numbers back going like they were. Just a week ago we rushed really well against Carolina and caused the quarterback to have a lot of problems and throw the ball quickly and all of that. The sacks aren’t always the indicator of how the QB performs, but last night Aaron Rodgers pretty much did what he needed to do and we weren’t able to offset that at all.” While Rodgers is known for his ability to evade pressure, he was sacked 24 times in Green Bay’s first nine games.

“No excuses,’’ said defensive end Cliff Avril. “We’ve got to get there. There’s so many things you could blame it on. But at the end of the day I’m a professional athlete and I get paid to get after the quarterback and I’ve got to get after him no matter the circumstances.’’

But mostly Monday, the Seahawks wanted to look ahead to a game against a struggling Rams team — if Seattle wins it will clinch the NFC West title for the third time in four years.

While the Thursday game presents challenges in preparation, Carroll said the loss at Green Bay made it the perfect time to be playing again so quickly.

“It absolutely feels like that,’’ Carroll said. “That was the sense we had in the locker room. That’s exactly the thought and we’re kind of happy to have it come. … We don’t get to sit on what happened one way or another, win or lose. We have to turn it.’’