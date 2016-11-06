Minnesota's loss Sunday means that the Seahawks can move into the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs at the midway point of the season with a win over Buffalo Monday night.

While the Seahawks were off Sunday, awaiting Monday night’s game against Buffalo, Seattle still got something of a victory with some of the other results around the NFL.

Specifically, Detroit won in overtime at Minnesota, thanks in part to a great play from former Seahawk Golden Tate, which means that if the Seahawks beat Buffalo on Monday night then they will move into the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Seattle is currently the No. 3 seed at 4-2-1 behind Dallas at 8-1 and Atlanta at 6-3, and now ahead of the Vikings who fell to 5-3 with a 22-16 overtime loss to the Lions.

A Seattle win would make the Seahawks 5-2-1, a winning percentage of 68.75, which would be just ahead of Atlanta’s 66.6.

Obviously, there’s still a lot of football to be played, an at the moment Seattle and Atlanta haven’t played the same amount of games (the Falcons will have their bye on Nov. 20 following a game next week at Philadelphia.).

But for now, the tie against Arizona gives Seattle a slight lead on the Falcons, with the tie also meaning that Seattle’s win over the Falcons is irrelevant as a tiebreaker (unless Atlanta also gets a tie at some point) but takes on greater meaning in a way in the sense that the Seahawks can finish clearly either ahead or behind of Atlanta.

Conversely, if the Seahawks lose to Buffalo then they will fall to the No. 4 seed in the NFC, with the threat of then becoming essentially a .500 team if they were to lose the following Sunday at New England, a game for which Seattle has already been installed as a touchdown underdog.

But the further good news there is that the Rams lost again, 13-10 at home to Carolina, to fall to 3-5 and appear to be less and less of a threat in the division. Second-place Arizona, which is 3-4-1, was off this weekend but will host last-place San Francisco (now 1-7) next week. Still, if the Seahawks were to lose to Buffalo Monday, then there would be the decent prospect of a tie between Arizona and Seattle at 4-4-1 following the games of Nov. 13.

If the season ended today, the wildcard teams would be Giants (5-3) and Washington (4-3-1). The No. 2 seed plays the highest remaining seed after the wildcard games. The No. 4 seed plays the No. 5 (which as of now would the Giants).

The upshot of all this is that Seattle will be either the No. 2 seed or No. 4 as of this week after Monday night’s game.