Minnesota's loss Sunday means that the Seahawks can move into the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs at the midway point of the season with a win over Buffalo Monday night.

Share story

Bob Condotta
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

While the Seahawks were off Sunday, awaiting Monday night’s game against Buffalo, Seattle still got something of a victory with some of the other results around the NFL.

Specifically, Detroit won in overtime at Minnesota, thanks in part to a great play from former Seahawk Golden Tate, which means that if the Seahawks beat Buffalo on Monday night then they will move into the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Seattle is currently the No. 3 seed at 4-2-1 behind Dallas at 8-1 and Atlanta at 6-3, and now ahead of the Vikings who fell to 5-3 with a 22-16 overtime loss to the Lions.

A Seattle win would make the Seahawks 5-2-1, a winning percentage of 68.75, which would be just ahead of Atlanta’s 66.6.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Obviously, there’s still a lot of football to be played, an at the moment Seattle and Atlanta haven’t played the same amount of games (the Falcons will have their bye on Nov. 20 following a game next week at Philadelphia.).

But for now, the tie against Arizona gives Seattle a slight lead on the Falcons, with the tie also meaning that Seattle’s win over the Falcons is irrelevant as a tiebreaker (unless Atlanta also gets a tie at some point) but takes on greater meaning in a way in the sense that the Seahawks can finish clearly either ahead or behind of Atlanta.

Conversely, if the Seahawks lose to Buffalo then they will fall to the No. 4 seed in the NFC, with the threat of then becoming essentially a .500 team if they were to lose the following Sunday at New England, a game for which Seattle has already been installed as a touchdown underdog.

But the further good news there is that the Rams lost again, 13-10 at home to Carolina, to fall to 3-5 and appear to be less and less of a threat in the division. Second-place Arizona, which is 3-4-1, was off this weekend but will host last-place San Francisco (now 1-7) next week. Still, if the Seahawks were to lose to Buffalo Monday, then there would be the decent prospect of a tie between Arizona and Seattle at 4-4-1 following the games of Nov. 13.

If the season ended today, the wildcard teams would be Giants (5-3) and Washington (4-3-1). The No. 2 seed plays the highest remaining seed after the wildcard games. The No. 4 seed plays the No. 5 (which as of now would the Giants).

The upshot of all this is that Seattle will be either the No. 2 seed or No. 4 as of this week after Monday night’s game.

 

 

Bob Condotta: 206-515-5699 or bcondotta@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @bcondotta. Bob Condotta covers the Seahawks for the Seattle Times. He provides daily coverage of the team throughout the year.