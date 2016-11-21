Pro Football Focus' review of the Seahawks' win over the Eagles Sunday includes high praise for Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin, Kam Chancellor and more.

The football analytic site Pro Football Focus sized up Seattle’s 26-15 win over the Eagles Sunday and decided that the rest of the NFC should be fearing the Seahawks.

“The Seahawks are getting hot, and this is a team that has extensive playoff experience and is not relying on a pair of rookies (as Dallas is with QB Dak Prescott and RB Ezekiel Elliott) to lead them to where they want to go,” wrote PFF.

Here are a few other notes and stats on Seattle’s win Sunday provided by PFF: