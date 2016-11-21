Pro Football Focus' review of the Seahawks' win over the Eagles Sunday includes high praise for Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin, Kam Chancellor and more.
The football analytic site Pro Football Focus sized up Seattle’s 26-15 win over the Eagles Sunday and decided that the rest of the NFC should be fearing the Seahawks.
“The Seahawks are getting hot, and this is a team that has extensive playoff experience and is not relying on a pair of rookies (as Dallas is with QB Dak Prescott and RB Ezekiel Elliott) to lead them to where they want to go,” wrote PFF.
Here are a few other notes and stats on Seattle’s win Sunday provided by PFF:
- QB Russell Wilson has been among the best quarterbacks when under pressure this season. Wilson, who has been pressured the fourth most among all QBs at 39.2 percent, has completed 66 of 117 passes for six touchdowns and an NFL high 98.5 QB Rating. Despite the high pressure rate, Wilson has only been sacked on 13.7 percent of passes, which is the eighth-best mark in the league.
- WR Doug Baldwin proved once again why he is QB Russell Wilson’s favorite target. Baldwin caught 4 of 5 targets for 104 yards, 49 of which came after the catch, and a 118.8 QB Rating. On the season, Wilson has a 140.2 QB Rating when targeting Baldwin, which leads all receivers with at least 30 targets, and his 87.9 overall grade ranks fourth among all receivers.
- WR Jermaine Kearse continues to see a significant amount of targets despite Russell Wilson’s 72.7 QB Rating when targeting him. Kearse has only caught 28 of 47 targets this season and is rated as the fourth-lowest WR with a 48.7 Overall grade.
- Deep passing has been one of QB Russell Wilson’s strengths all year. Wilson has completed 24 of 43 passes that are thrown 20+ yards down the field for fie touchdowns and a 129.7 QB Rating, which ranks third among all NFL QBs. Wilson attempts the 8th most deep passes in the NFL and is accurate on 55.8 percent of those passes, which is 5th best in the league.
- Despite every RB except Thomas Rawls getting injured, the Seahawks had one of their best days rushing. Seahawks rushers accounted for 5 missed tackles and 145 yards rushing, but only 64 yards after contact, which is primarily to due to C.J. Prosise’s being untouched on his 72-yard run.
- Against the Eagles, the Seahawks utilized their nickel package a season high 63 times, despite missing cornerback Deshawn Shead. Normally, the Seahawks play a 4-2-5 on 68 percent of plays, but on Sunday they used it on 79% of plays.
- DE Cliff Avril has been the 6th most productive 4-3 DE in the NFL this year. Avril is first sacks (11), third in QB hits (10), Eighth in hurries (26) and fourth in total pressures (47).
- K.J. Wright has been one of the NFL’s best tacklers this year. Wright has been the 3rd most efficient tackler among 4-3 outside linebackers. Wright has only missed 3 tackles this season and he has played the second most snaps among 4-3 outside linebackers this year (402). Wright’s 88.0 overall grade is 8th best among all NFL linebackers.
- Bobby Wagner has been just as, if not more impressive than K.J. Wright. Wagner has graded out as the three best linebacker in the NFL with a 89.9 overall grade. Wagner has been the 3rd most efficient inside linebacker rushing the passer. Wagner’s 11 hits is 7 more than any other inside linebacker and his 16 total pressures are most at his position as well.
- S Kam Chancellor has only played in 5 games, but when he is on the field is among the best safeties in the NFL. Chancellor currently holds the second highest overall grade among safeties with 91.0. Despite only playing 143 snaps, the Virginia Tech product has the 8th most run stops (12) and the third best run defense grade at 91.7 among safeties.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.