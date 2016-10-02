Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Sunday that Thomas Rawls will be out another month or so with a fibula injury.

Injured running back Thomas Rawls will be sidelined about another month, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Sunday during his regular pre-game appearance on the team’s radio network.

“Thomas is going to be out another month, or approximately a month,’’ Schneider said.

Schneider made the comment in response to a question about the signing of free agent veteran running back C.J. Spiller this week.

Rawls suffered what has since been diagnosed as a hairline fracture in his fibula in a 9-3 loss to the Rams on Sept. 18. Seattle has a bye after Sunday’s game with the Jets and won’t play again until Oct. 16 at home against Atlanta.

Spiller is active for the Seahawks for Sunday’s game against the Jets and expected to make his Seattle debut.

Spiller will add depth at tailback not only with Rawls but also rookie C.J. Prosise remaining sidelined with a broken bone in his wrist suffered in the season opener against Miami.

Schneider said the team kept in contact with Spiller from the minute he was released by the Saints on Sept. 13 and were able to get him to visit on Wednesday after Spiller had earlier visits to Green Bay and the New York Jets.

“He committed (to visit) those teams first and for one reason or another did not sign with those teams so we were able to talk to him on Tuesday night and got him in on Wednesday, and just decided to just go for it instead of waiting until (this week to sign him),’’ Schneider said.

“He’s a legitimate third-down back,’’ Schneider said of Spiller.

Schneider also said of quarterback Russell Wilson that “he had a better Wednesday (in practice) than the previous Wednesday’’ despite having suffered a sprained left MCL against the 49ers last Sunday.

“I don’t know what to tell you,’’ Schneider said. “The guy is kind of a freak.’’