Seahawks general manager John Schneider told ESPN 710 Seattle the team is still listening to trade offers for cornerback Richard Sherman but that "odds are'' he will remain with the team in 2017.

The Seahawks will continue to listen to trade offers for star cornerback Richard Sherman, general manager John Schneider said during an interview on ESPN 710 Seattle Thursday night.

But Schneider reiterated what he and coach Pete Carroll have each said in recent weeks — that a trade is unlikely.

Schneider spoke briefly on the topic in an interview that focused largely on his annual fundraiser for Ben’s Fund, a charity that helps families with autistic children. Schneider’s son, Ben, has autism.

Schneider repeated much of what he has said in other interviews, that the team is “constantly communicating’’ with Sherman about any trade offers that might come

“Everything is the same,’’ Schneider said.

But he also again said he expects that Sherman will likely remain with the Seahawks.

“Right now, I don’t think the odds are very good (of a trade),’’ Schneider said. “But if someone comes cruising along and something happens, then something happens.’’

As for why the team would consider trading Sherman, Schneider said “the only reasons we would do it is to create some cap room and trying to become a younger football team. But that’s just one option.’’

Sherman, who turned 29 last month, has salary cap hits of $13.6 million and $13.2 million in what are the final two years of his contract with the Seahawks.

Schneider’s reference to the cap could mean that the Seahawks would be more likely to want a package of draft picks — such as the widely-rumored asking price of a first- and third- or fourth-rounder — as opposed to wanting a veteran in return.

Asked about a report that Sherman had requested a trade, Schneider portrayed it as more of a mutual decision while not denying that Sherman might he happy to move on.

“It’s not like someone comes bashing through the door like you would see in a football movie,’’ Schneider said. “It’s not like that. It just doesn’t work that way.

“We have a dialogue with guys all the time. I think he would admit he had a rough year, so he is looking for maybe a new spark. And he’s either going to find that here in Seattle or he would find that somewhere else. But odds are he’s going to find that here.’’

Schneider said he had talked to Sherman on Thursday and characterized the relationship between Sherman and the team as still good, saying “it’s cool. Everything is fine.’’

“We just have a great relationship,’’ Schneider elaborated. “We have constant communication.’’

Sherman was not in attendance for the first week of the team’s offseason training program this week, apparently making a statement about his uncertain future with the team. It has been reported that if he remains with the team he is unlikely to show up for the training program — which is voluntary — until mid-May when the team begins OTA (Organized Team Activities), the first time the Seahawks can do any full-team work on the field.

If a trade is to happen it would likely occur by the end of the first round of the draft, which is next Thursday, April 27 (the draft continues with rounds two and three on April 28 and rounds four-seven April 29).