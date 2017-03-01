Seahawks GM John Schneider said Wednesday Tom Cable may be the best offensive line coach in the NFL.

Here are three more takeaways from Seahawks general manager John Schneider’s media sessions at the NFL Combine Wednesday.

1, Praise for Tom Cable

The Seahawks’ oft-staggering offensive line last season hasn’t led to any shrinking in confidence by Schneider in line coach Tom Cable.

In fact, just the opposite as Schneider volunteered during an answer to a question about the challenge of finding NFL-ready offensive linemen that he considers Cable to be among the best at his job in the league.

“Well, there’s just a dearth at the position,’’ Schneider said. “There just has been for a number of years now. There aren’t a lot of guys that … I mean, you just have to be really careful to figure out those guys that have the mental aptitude, first, to come in and learn everything. I think you saw it throughout the season with our younger guys. There’s a lot of stuff happening in there. And they have to figure it out. They have to be able to communicate. They just have to jell. And so being able to identify those players that can come in and work within that room – and we feel like we are blessed. We feel like we have one of, if not the, best offensive line coach in the league, right? He feels like he can put you (a reporter) out there, you know what I mean? Not really. No, he’s got a very positive mindset in teaching people and coaching them up.”

Schneider reiterated that the team depends heavily on Cable to mold what he gets into a cohesive unit, even if it means converting college defensive linemen into offensive linemen, as Seattle has done a few times with mixed results.

“You saw when we went with J.R. (Sweezy), you saw it with a couple other guys we’ve worked with (converting from college defensive linemen into NFL O-linemen),’’ Schneider said. “You get to a certain point in the draft and you are out of, you are kind of out of people. And so you are looking for, what are the positive attributes with this guy that we think would help them make the transition. And Tom is very open-minded about doing that. If he bends well, if he’s tough, if he’s quick, if he’s smart, if he can move laterally, whatever. Yeah, Tom, we rely on him big time for that. He’s the guy that’s going to be spending 14 hours a day with these guys. So, yeah, we rely on him. Big time.”

2, On relying on instincts

Schneider made a couple of interesting observations when asked about preparing for the draft, of which attending the Combine is obviously a key ingredient.

Asked about relying on hunches, Schneider said one thing he’s learned is not to get too caught up in comparing players.

“Learning from your mistakes and learning what’s gone well, I think, is a big one,’’ he said. “I think where I’ve made mistakes, personally, is when I compare individuals to other players, and they are not the same people. They don’t have the same…they are not the same people, at their core. That’s where I feel like … or you push with ‘We’re not going to draft for need.’ Well, in this day, you kind of have to. I would say just praying on it, work ethic, just learning from your mistakes, and just trying to accentuate the positives that you learn along the way.”

He also said you can simply never know enough about players and how the draft may unfold.

“The Vince Lombardi proper planning prevents poor performance—we are just going to out-work you,’’ Schneider said. “We are going to work, just keep going, keep going and keep going, and not think that we have all the answers. Just being able to say, ‘Look, we are at a place where it’s Player C and not Player A that we thought all this time.’ So, that could be three weeks from now, that could be five weeks from now. It’s just a constant process. We do not shut our doors on our draft board until like the night before.”

3, Learning from the Navy Seals

Schneider has been known to take any opportunity he can to learn something new — even at least once going so far as to stop an interview with a reporter to ask the reporter to repeat an historic NFL factoid that Schneider said he hadn’t known so he could write it down and do his own research on it later.

Last fall, Schneider’s quest for knowledge found him spending a day at a seminar from Echelon Front, which bills itself as training “leaders and teams to dominate their battlefields through Navy SEAL combat leadership principles learned on the front lines of war.’’ The organization is run by former SEALS Jocko Willink and Leif Babin.

Schneider said the overriding takeaways were about “overcoming adversity, leading up the chains of command as well as down and across. Just the adversity on a daily basis that you go through and how those guys dealt with it, how they plan, how they strategize for what was coming.

“. … I took like 12 pages of notes. It was really cool. A lot about like some of it was like ‘I need to handle this a little bit better or reinforce that you know that we are doing a good job in this area, you now that you can always do better. But it was one of those things like very much a group of people who are striving for excellence.’’