Seahawks GM John Schneider didn't want to talk about Eddie Lacy's weight clauses, but thinks that incentive clauses in general are a good idea.

While offensive lineman Luke Joeckel stands as Seattle’s highest-priced free agent signee of 2017 with a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, two-time 1,000-yard rushing running back Eddie Lacy may be the biggest name.

The Seahawks, though, took some steps to try to assure Lacy wouldn’t get too big, inserting incentives into his contract if he reaches certain weight limits in the off-season and the regular season.

Specifically, Lacy can earn an additional $385,000 as part of a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million if he meets every incentive, with $2.865 million guaranteed.

Lacy will get $55,000 per month from May to December if he weighs in at or less a specific number — 255 in June, 250 in June through August and 245 from September through December.

Lacy was listed at 234 by the Packers (and is also listed at that number by the Seahawks) but had struggles with his weight his last few years with Green Bay and reportedly tipped the scales at 267 during a weigh-in while on a free agent visit.

Asked about the weight clauses when he met the media at the NFL league meetings Tuesday, Seattle general manager John Schneider said he didn’t want to address them in specific relation to Lacy.

But he said that he feels incentive clauses in general are a positive.

“Philosophically, I would tell you that any time you can incentivize somebody, I think it’s a good idea — whether it’s sacks, interceptions, play time, weight,’’ he said. “Anything you can do like that. But specifically to Eddie, I’d rather not get into it.”

Schneider said he thinks such clauses have hold even more, uh, weight in the NFL, in which contracts are not fully guaranteed, unlike Major League Baseball or the NBA.

“Any time you can incentivize contracts, I think it’s awesome,’’ he said. “If we went back 60, 70 years, something like that, it’d be pretty sweet, this would be the ultimate league based on incentives. That’s one of the cool things about our league is that we don’t have the guaranteed contracts, but there’s different avenues to help a guy accentuate his strengths.”

Some observers also wondered if the Seahawks were trying to create some additional motivation in the free agents they signed by offering only one-year contacts — meaning, the player knows he has to perform in 2017 to have a chance to return or get a better deal elsewhere in 2018. All seven of the outside free agents Seattle has signed during the free agent signing period agreed to one-year contracts.

Schneider, though, said that was more a function of how the team stood in relation to its salary cap, as well as understanding that if the player were to sign elsewhere in 2018 the Seahawks could be due for a compensatory draft pick in 2019.

“It’s just more of a situation where we were at from a cap standpoint and guys that were interested in playing for us and being able to,’’ Schneider said. “. … it’s just one way to recruit a guy. You come here, try to take off. Hopefully you can stay with us or you’re going to be moving on somewhere else because we’re not going to be able to afford you. And if that happens, then we have to look at the whole compensatory system.”

Lacy was drafted by the Packers with the No. 61 overall pick in 2013 – one spot before Seattle chose running back Christine Michael.

Seattle, though, had traded with the Ravens to acquire two later picks to move down from 56 to 62, and there has often been speculation that when the Seahawks made that trade they knew that at least one of Lacy or Michael would be available.

Schneider acknowledged Tuesday the Seahawks had done some extensive scouting of Lacy in 2013.

“Obviously we studied him very hard at the University of Alabama,’’ Schneider said. “Big back, power guy. Really, really good balance for a guy his size. Yeah, we stayed tracking him and had an opportunity to acquire him on a one-year deal and try to help him out as much as we can with our sports science and see where he can take it. But kind of get us back to establishing that power run game that you guys are used to seeing.’’