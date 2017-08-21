While the Seahawks will explore all options to replace George Fant at left tackle, their first move is to see if Rees Odhiambo can handle the job.

A few minutes after the first Seahawks’ practice on Monday since a season-ending injury to starting left tackle George Fant, his replacement for the moment — Rees Odhiambo — stepped into the media limelight.

A second-year player from Boise State who played just 33 snaps in the regular season as a rookie, Odhiambo appears set to get the start at left tackle for the Seahawks in their third preseason game of the year Friday against Kansas City at CenturyLink Field.

“It’s a big opportunity,’’ Odhiambo said as a crowd of reporters surrounded him. “I’m ready to go take it.’’

Proof that “take it” is indeed what he will have to do, though, came just a little while after he made that statement when the Seahawks made a trade with the Eagles to pick up veteran offensive lineman Matt Tobin. Seattle gave the Eagles a 2018 fifth-round pick while also getting a 2018 seventh-rounder in return.

Tobin has been primarily a guard in his four-year NFL career, including staring 13 games there in 2015. But he also has some experience at tackle, starting at right tackle for the Eagles in their preseason game Thursday against Buffalo and was listed as the team’s third-team left tackle at the time of the trade.

The acquisition of Tobin showed that while the Seahawks are going to give Odhiambo a shot to take the left tackle job, they aren’t just going to hand it to him and will continue to explore all options.

Tobin could get a shot at tackle but might also serve as depth at guard should the Seahawks decide they want to move Luke Joeckel — who has been starting at left guard — to left tackle.

“If that’s what winds up happening that’s what winds up happening,’’ Carroll said of moving Joeckel, who signed a one-year contract worth up to $8 million as a free agent in March and is the team’s highest-paid offensive lineman, to left tackle.

But for now, he said, “we like Luke playing at left guard and we’d like to keep it that way.’’

So that means going with Odhiambo for the moment and seeing if he can prove an adequate replacement for Fant. Carroll said rookie second-year pick Ethan Pocic will also get more looks at left tackle.

But Odhiambo has served most of camp as the backup to Fant and for now is the readiest to try to take that spot over with Fant out. Fant will have surgery Monday to repair ACL and MCL injuries in his right knee with Carroll saying he should be recovered in time for the 2018 season.

The 6-4, 315-pound Odhiambo was a third-round pick in 2016 out of Boise State where he started at left tackle. He was a backup last season at guard and tackle last season, playing most of the last three quarters of the divisional playoff loss to Atlanta at right guard after an injury to Germain Ifedi.

“He’s a very good athlete at the position,’’ Carroll said. “We drafted him highly with the thought that he’d be able to do this. I’ve never backed off the thought. Physically, he can do it all. Now, he’s just got to make sure he can settle in and execute and function really well with the guys. He’s got Luke sitting next to him, which will really help him. He’s physically really good, it’s just a matter of experience right now.

“He’s been a left tackle most of his career. So it’s not a transition for him at all, it’s just a matter of him stepping up and just being right. To do that, I’ve already talked to him, just settle down. Just settle down and confidently go about his work and let the plays come to him. I think he’s going to have the chance to be really good.’’

If Odhiambo can handle it then the Seahawks may not make many other changes to their offensive line.

As noted, Carroll said the team would like to keep Joeckel at left guard. Carroll also said that for now Mark Glowinski will stay at right guard to compete for that spot with Oday Aboushi — there had been speculation the Seahawks could move him back to left guard, where he started last season, if they decide that they need to move Joeckel to left tackle.

Carroll also said the team is pleased with the performance of Ifedi at right tackle and indicated that for now he has won the starting job at that spot.

“I’m really pleased with what we’ve done at our O-line from last year to this year,’’ Carroll said. “You can see the difference and we’re happy about the progress that we are making.’’

Odhiambo stepped in at left tackle Friday when Fant was hurt with roughly nine minutes left in an eventual 20-13 win over the Vikings — Fant was injured when center Justin Britt fell into the back of his legs while Fant was engaged with a Minnesota defender.

Odhiambo gave up two sacks in the span of three plays at one point and also got called for two holding penalties (one of which was declined since it came on the same play on which he allowed a sack).

Carroll, though, gave a largely positive review of Odhiambo’s performance against the Vikings.

“He did well at times,’’ Carroll said. “His running game was good. Passing game had some good stuff and some stuff he’d like to fix. He’s capable of doing a lot.’’

The Seahawks on Monday also officially signed free agent Tyrus Thompson, a sixth-round pick by the Vikings in 2015. But Thompson has yet to play in a regular season NFL game and for now appears to be added depth and not a competitor for the starting job which had been Fant and now could be Odhiambo’s.

“Man I was hurt,’’ Odhiambo said of seeing Fant go down Friday. “Because that’s my boy since day one. I really hope he gets better and healthy.’’

But until then, Odhiambo said he’ll just try “to do my best’’ at left tackle.

While he played sparingly last season, he showed a glimpse that gives the team some hope during a game last Nov. 20 against the Eagles.

When Fant suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter Odhiambo stepped in and finished out a drive that resulted in a touchdown and played all of another that led to a field goal.

“We drafted him to be a starting player,’’ Carroll said. “We drafted him with the thought he could be a left tackle. So, here we go. We’ll see what happens.”