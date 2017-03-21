The Seahawks will reportedly get a visit from free agent linebacker Gerald Hodges.

The Seahawks’ stated off-season goal of adding depth and competition at linebacker is continuing as it was reported Tuesday night that the team will get a visit from free agent Gerald Hodges, who played last season with the 49ers and began his career with the Vikings.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Hodges will visit on Wednesday.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the season he felt the team needed to add depth at linebacker behind the starting duo of Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright. The Seahawks also may need some options at strongside linebacker as last year’s starter, Mike Morgan, is a free agent and remains unsigned.

“We need some youth at the linebacker spot,” Carroll said after the season. “Bobby and K.J. played thousands of plays this year between the two of them and were extremely successful. We need to address that. We didn’t get anybody that made a difference in the last couple of years that can really fight to take those guys jobs. Think if someone can battle K.J. and Bobby for their starting time.”

Seattle last week signed Arthur Brown. Brown, though, has been primarily a special teams player with 20 tackles in four seasons.

Hodges has a much more extensive playing record, having started 26 games over the last three seasons.

Hodges has played primarily inside, which is where he generally was last year in the 49ers’ 3-4 defense. But he played some on the outside for the Vikings, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2013, and the Seahawks might seem him as a possible fit for the strongside spot.

One of Seattle’s main backup linebackers last season, Brock Coyle, was not tendered as a restricted free agent and signed with the 49ers. And another, Kevin Pierre-Louis, has just one year remaining on his contract and has not really solidified a role in his three previous seasons.

Hodges, who played at Penn State, became an unrestricted free agent when he played out his initial four-year rookie contract.

Hodges also earlier visited the Kansas City Chiefs, his only known suitor so far.

Seattle also earlier got a visit from former 49er Michael Wilhoite and Dekoda Watson of Denver. Neither resulted in a contract and Watson then signed with the 49ers.