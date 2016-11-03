Former Seahawks teammates of Percy Harvin's said Thursday they are looking forward to playing against him Monday.

Percy Harvin might have earned a reputation for fragility during his year-and-a-half long stint with the Seahawks, in which he played just eight of a possible 24 games.

But pondering the prospect of playing against him at CenturyLink Field Monday night when the Seahawks take on the Buffalo Bills, Cliff Avril referenced one of the most expensive cars in the world.

“When he was here we were like ‘oh man he’s like the Bugatti,’’’ Avril said. “Just bring him out on gameday. They’ve got a new Bugatti, I guess.’’

Indeed, Harvin’s decision this week to come out of retirement and sign with the Bills — and possibly getting on the field against his former teammates — adds a little extra intrigue to Monday’s game.

“I said he would come back the week we play them,’’ Avril said with a laugh.

And while Harvin’s departure was controversial — surprisingly traded to the Jets five games into the 2014 for a sixth-round pick amid reports that he had fights with Golden Tate and Doug Baldwin and wouldn’t re-enter a game against the Cowboys — the Seahawks took the high road Thursday at the prospect of his return.

“I think it would be great,’’ said coach Pete Carroll. “Coming off the couch, I don’t know how much he’s been working, but Percy is a great athlete and a great football player. If anybody can come out and do something special, he’s capable of coming right from not playing to playing. He’s extraordinarily fast, he’s very tough and he’s a great competitor. We always saw that in him. If anybody can come out of nowhere and make some plays, he can do it.”

Asked about Harvin’s tenure with the Seahawks and it’s ending, Carroll put about the best spin possible on it.

“Great,’’ Carroll said. “Great Super Bowl, phenomenal effect he had on us then. We just had to make an adjustment on the roster and we did it. It was just something we had to do football wise.”

Added cornerback Richard Sherman: “He was a good guy. He was a competitor. He was strong-willed. He’s a guy that goes out there and works every day.’’

Avril, who also played against Harvin often when he was with the Lions and Harvin in Minnesota, said “I have nothing but hat’s off to Percy. He was a heck of a ballplayer and I think injuries kind of slowed him down a bit while he was here. He was a great teammate. I never had any issues with him. I used to hang out with him. Great dude.’’

As for whether Harvin can make an impact Monday after not playing in an NFL game in more than a year?

“I’m pretty sure he still has a lot in the tank, he just needed some time off to heal up or something,’’ Avril said. “We’ll see if he plays. Hopefully he’s not, but we’ll see and if he does we’ll handle it accordingly.”