The Seahawks are reported to have gotten a visit from free agent linebacker Michael Wilhoite on Wednesday.

Asked two days after the season to name some positions in need of upgrade, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll mentioned adding depth at linebacker.

The first apparent attempt to do that came Wednesday with Seattle reported as getting a visit from veteran 49ers’ linebacker Michael Wilhoite.

Wilhoite, who turned 30 on Dec. 7, started six games last season for the 49ers and 36 overall the last four years before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Wilhoite played inside linebacker in the 49ers’ 3-4 defense (SF is now expected to go to a 4-3 under new coordinator Robert Saleh, a former Seahawks assistant) and would appear likely to be brought in as depth behind Bobby Wagner and/or K.J. Wright if he were to sign with Seattle. He made $1.67 million last year after signing a tender as a restricted free agent.

Seattle’s linebacker depth is in flux as Brock Coyle signed last week with the 49ers (where he could essentially step in to Wilhoite’s reserve role), Mike Morgan a free agent and Kevin Pierre-Louis entering the last year of his contract. Morgan was the starting strongside linebacker last year, and Wilhoite could maybe be viewed as potentially fitting into that role, as well, though his background with the 49ers was mostly inside.

Carroll said after the season the team wanted to upgrade the linebacker depth to potentially take some of the workload off of Wagner and Wright, who each played almost every defensive snap last season (Wagner 1,073, 99.5 percent and Wright 1,052, 97.4).

Also visiting today was safety Bradley McDougald, formerly of Tampa Bay, with the Seahawks, with Seattle similarly interested in adding some experienced depth in the secondary.

Here’s a list of the rest of the Seahawks known visits.

RB Eddie Lacy — Visited over the weekend and then signed a one-year deal.

RB Adrian Peterson — Veteran RB visited over the weekend but with Seattle signing Eddie Lacy, will have to keep looking for a new place to play.

RB Jamaal Charles — Expected to be visiting Wednesday, but it’s not thought Seattle would propose an offer now with Lacy in the fold.

OL T.J. Lang — Visited over the weekend before signing with Detroit.

TE Jared Cook — Visited Monday/Tuesday and then headed to Minnesota without a contract from Seattle.