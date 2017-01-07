The takeaway from Saturday’s game was not that Seattle look so great as the Lions looked awful. Still Seattle advanced to the divisional round for the fifth consecutive season.

Well, they won.

If you were looking for anything more than that Saturday, you didn’t get it. If you were hoping the Seahawks were going to display some sort of playoff pizazz, then they left you wanting more.

Yes, Seattle reached the divisional round for the fifth consecutive season, and that’s a commendable achievement no matter how rocky the road. But ask yourself honestly: Was that enough to convince you the Seahawks can beat the Falcons in the Georgia Dome?

Perhaps in the postseason, a win is a win is a win. Doesn’t matter if it comes with the aesthetics of the Mona Lisa or an ‘85 Yugo. Survive and advance. Just get ‘er done. It’s just that …

Didn’t that 26-6 downing of the Lions look like Seattle’s other victories in the final fourth of the regular season? It featured an offense that struggled to move the ball until the fourth quarter and a defense that benefitted from its opponent’s ineptitude. A one-second look at the score would tell you this contest was lopsided. A three-hour look at the game may tell you otherwise.

Seattle’s opening touchdown, for instance, came on an all-time-great catch that probably should have been a penalty. The crowd oohed and aahed when Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson reeled in a one-handed scoring pass on fourth-and-goal from the 2, but video suggests he hooked safety Tavon Wilson’s helmet and should have been flagged.

This forced the Lions to play from behind for the rest of the game, and that didn’t work out too well. Especially when you consider how many first downs they threw away by refusing to catch the ball.

First it was Golden Tate. Then it was Eric Ebron. Then it was Anquan Boldin. Detroit quarterback Matt Stafford played with a splint on one of his fingers; his teammates played with butter on all 10 of theirs.

It wasn’t just the drops, though. It was the unnecessary roughness calls the Lions committed to keep Seahawks drives alive. Like the win over the Rams last month, the takeaway from Saturday night was less that Seattle looked great so much as Detroit looked god awful.

Not that there weren’t a few positives the 12s could focus on heading into next week. The running game that had been nonexistent for pretty much all of December? Not the case this time. Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls set a franchise record by rushing for 161 yards on 27 carries.

Perhaps that was, in part, a byproduct of the Lions’ lackluster defensive line. But when someone surpasses a playoff rushing mark once held by Marshawn Lynch (157 yards) it deserves praise no matter what the circumstance.

Plus, the Seahawks’ defense kept Detroit to single digits. Whether you think Stafford was a long way from healthy throughout that game, the fact that Seattle prevented Detroit from reaching the end zone is an achievement — especially at this point of the year.

But the Seahawks are beyond simply winning playoff games at this point. Their only goal is to win the Super Bowl and capitalize on this window to build a dynasty.

The fact that they had just 10 points through three quarters makes it hard to believe that they’re where they want to be. That their dominance didn’t go on display until a Lions victory seemed unattainable must be documented.

So yes, the Seahawks won Saturday. They advanced to the next round with a 20-point victory.

But did they prove they’re a championship threat? Not yet. We’re all still waiting for that evidence.