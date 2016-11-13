The Seahawks are assured of having the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs after this weekend's games no matter what happens against New England Sunday night.

Yes, let’s all agree that the season does not end today, so figuring out playoff seeding in the NFL at this point may seem premature.

But it’s also simply sort of fun and interesting, so it’s in that spirit that I pass along that the results of the early games Sunday (specifically, losses by the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons) mean that the Seahawks are assured of holding the No. 2 playoff spot in the NFC after games of this weekend if the season ended today (which it doesn’t).

The reason for that is that while Seattle could be no better than tied for the third-best record in the NFC, the Seahawks will have the second-best record among division leaders — and it is the leaders of the four divisions that get the top four seeds.

Dallas is assured of still being the No. 1 seed (at 7-1 heading into its game today against the Steelers).

The other division leaders are Detroit and Minnesota tied at 5-4 in the NFC North and Atlanta at 6-4 in the NFC South.

The Seahawks will be either 6-2-1 if they beat the Patriots or 5-3-1 if they lose.

But 5-3-1 is just barely ahead of 6-4 in percentage (.611 compared to .600).

The Giants could move to 6-3 and ahead of Seattle and Washington is also now 5-3-1.

As the No. 2 seed Seattle would have a first-round bye and then play the highest-remaining seed after the games of the first weekend.

Not that any of this means the Seahawks don’t want to go out and beat New England, but it does shows the parity in the NFC and that Seattle remains in a pretty good position overall.

It also shows the impact of the tie against Arizona, which if nothing else will simplify a lot of tie-breaking scenarios.