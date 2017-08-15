Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson was back to practice Tuesday but K.J. Wright was suddenly missing.

The Seahawks got good news on the health of receivers Paul Richardson, Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett and Amara Darboh and cornerback Jeremy Lane Tuesday while also revealing that veteran linebacker K.J. Wright is dealing with a knee issue that has him out of town this week.

Carroll did not specify exactly what is wrong with Wright, a starter since 2011 and the team’s current starter at weakside linebacker other than to see he has had a nagging knee issue.

“He’s going through a little process to help his knee,’’ Carroll said. He said the process is not a surgery while not elaborating on what it does entail.

Wright has been one of the team’s most dependable players missing only four games since being drafted in the fourth round in 2012 and starting all 48 regular season games the last three seasons.

Without Wright, Terence Garvin got the snaps at WLB with the first number one defense during Tuesday’s practice, in which the team did not have helmets or pads.

The rest of the health news was largely good, though, notably for Richardson, who suffered an AC sprain of his shoulder when making a diving catch in the first quarter of Sunday’s 48-17 win over the Chargers in Carson, Calif.

Carroll said after the game Richardson would be out for “a bit.’’

But Richardson was back on Tuesday and able to go through some early drills and Carroll said there’s no concern that he won’t be ready for the regular season.

“Paul jumped right back,’’ Carroll said. “Really surprised us. He did bang his shoulder pretty good but he had a good day’s work — I don’t know what that means for the weekend but in no pads today he was able to get a lot of work and was at top speed so that’s terrific.’’

Baldwin (ankle) and Darboh (sternum) sat out the Chargers’ game but were also able to practice on Tuesday and it appears should be good to go against the Vikings Friday. And Lockett, who sat out against the Chargers as he was eased back after the leg injury suffered last Dec. 24, also was a full participant on Tuesday.

“To see Doug and Darboh and Lockett back out there and get flying around just makes you realize how competitive of a (receiving) group it is and how fast we are and how quick we are,” Carroll said.

Lane, who also sat out the Chargers’ game, was also back on Tuesday and worked with the first team defense as the right cornerback, a spot at which he is competing with rookie Shaquill Griffin. Griffin then came in for the nickel with Lane moving to the slot and Griffin playing outside, as he team has consistently done since last spring and the way the Seahawks appear to still be leaning for using their cornerbacks.

“He’s coming back,’’ Carroll said. “I think he’s going to be able to make it back this week (if there are) no setbacks. That’s the idea.’’

Carroll also noted that linebacker/end Marcus Smith was able to practice Tuesday after missing much of camp with a groin injury.

Tight end Luke Willson, meanwhile, remained out with a groin injury suffered last week.

OTHER NOTES

— Carroll confirmed the team has free agent cornerback Tramaine Brock in for a visit. Brock played with the 49ers from 2010-16 before being released in the spring when he was arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident. However, charges were dropped last week when according to ESPN, the Santa Clara District Attorney’s office decided that there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

Said Carroll: “We’re trying to figure it out. Want to see him. We have played against him for a long time. Wanted to get to know him, understand what is going on. So this is what we have always done — there’s an opportunity to potentially help our club. We are just checking it out and making sure we understand what is going on.’’

— Carroll said there was nothing new on Malik McDowell’s situation and that it would be “weeks’’ before the team would see him again.