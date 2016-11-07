The Seahawks allowed the Bills to hold the ball for 40 minutes, 17 seconds, and gain 425 yards while managing just 40 yards of total offense of their own in the second half to finish with 278.

On a night when Russell Wilson finally looked like his old self Monday in a 31-25 victory over the Buffalo Bills, the defense too often appeared to be a bunch of impostors.

And the Seattle running game?

It was simply all dressed up with nowhere to go.

“We need to run the football better to make a run at this season and to make something out of this season,’’ said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll after Seattle was held to 33 rushing yards on 12 carries — the fewest for Seattle since getting just 31 in a 24-0 defeat against Pittsburgh on Sept. 18, 2011. “We know that. It’s no mystery to me.’’

But what the Seahawks also felt they knew Monday night was that with the way the Bills play — aggressive up front and often leaving their cornerbacks and safeties in man coverage — they could figure out a way to win anyway with Wilson finding Jimmy Graham and Doug Baldwin in advantageous matchups.

“It was a great illustration of adapting and adjusting during the week,’’ Carroll said, referring to the team’s offensive coaches putting together a game plan that ended up resulting in seven pass plays of 15 yards or longer in the first half — including Graham’s touchdowns of 18 and 17 yards — as well as a 24-yard pass interference penalty.

And that, combined with a late defensive stand, proved just enough to get a much-needed victory that moves Seattle to 5-2-1 on the season and into the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Even if it was a night that hardly swayed any doubters about just how good the Seahawks might be this season.

The Seahawks allowed the Bills to hold the ball for 40 minutes, 17 seconds and gain 425 yards while managing just 40 yards of total offense of their own in the second half to finish with 278. The Bills also converted 12 of 17 third downs, which came on the heels of Arizona converting 10 of 21 and New Orleans nine of 15.

“We have to do a better job getting off the field,’’ said Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner.

But for the most part, the Seahawks shrugged off the stats and pointed to the scoreboard.

Last week, cornerback Richard Sherman noted, it was Seattle throwing a pass into the end zone from the 10-yard-line on the final play to try to pull out a victory at New Orleans.

This week it was Buffalo, with a last-gasp attempt from the 15 that ended with Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor flushed from the pocket and firing wildly incomplete in the end zone.

“It was just another one of those games,’’ Sherman said.

Well, maybe.

Seattle also needed 11 Buffalo penalties, miscommunication that led to an easy Sherman interception in the end zone, and a few other oddities — such as a bizarre ending to the first half that resulted in a missed Buffalo field goal — to walk away with a victory that defied much of the pregame conservation of how the game might go.

“We have a lot of improvements to make,’’ said defensive end Cliff Avril. “We just have to get better at tackling and making the plays that we’re supposed to make.’’

At times, all they appeared to need was the right hand of Graham, who made two one-handed TD catches in the first half to lead Seattle to a 28-17 halftime lead though teammates marveled more at Graham leaping over Buffalo’s Stephon Gilmore after a catch in the second quarter.

“That’s definitely a sight that gets you riled up,’’ Wagner said.

Meanwhile, Baldwin, as active as he has been in a while, had a 50-yard catch that led to Seattle’s first touchdown as well as the pass interference penalty, indicative of Seattle’s big-play game plan.

Wilson could hardly have been better early, completing 14 of 17 passes for 229 yards and two TDs with a passer rating of 158.0 — 158.3 is a perfect rating

That made up for a running game that did almost nothing other than a 3-yard TD from Christine Michael — who then fired the football into the stands.

It wasn’t that that got him benched, though, as he was instead just ineffective much of the night in finishing with 1 yard on five carries. The Seahawks deciding to go with rookie C.J. Prosise in the fourth quarter.

The defense, meanwhile, could never really get a handle on Taylor and LeSean McCoy as the Bills rushed for 162 yards on 38 carries.

“We had trouble finding him,’’ Carroll said of Taylor.

Of McCoy, Carroll said, “There is nobody harder to tackle in the NFL.’’

Wagner might have made the surest tackle all night on McCoy after Buffalo reached the 10 with 1:09 left. Then came two sacks — one by Avril — setting up the final fourth-down play.

“We’ve been here before,’’ Wagner said of what the Seahawks’ defense was thinking as that play unfolded. “We’ve done this before.’’

That they have — five of the Seahawks’ eight games have now come down to essentially the final possession.

“But,’’ Wagner protested lightly after answering a question detailing much that ailed the defense, “we walk away with the win.’’

Certainly, they didn’t run away with it.